  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/07/29 10:23
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 85 333 82 115 .345
Altuve Hou 104 407 64 134 .329
JMartinez Bos 98 376 74 121 .322
Segura Sea 96 394 68 125 .317
MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315
Trout LAA 105 357 77 111 .311
Rosario Min 101 411 69 127 .309
Brantley Cle 92 372 58 113 .304
Simmons LAA 94 356 50 108 .303
Merrifield KC 99 388 48 117 .302
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 31; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 28; KDavis, Oakland, 27; Lindor, Cleveland, 27; Gallo, Texas, 26; Judge, New York, 26; Betts, Boston, 25; Stanton, New York, 24; MMachado, Baltimore, 24.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 85; KDavis, Oakland, 78; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 73; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 71; Bregman, Houston, 70; Haniger, Seattle, 67; Lowrie, Oakland, 66; Lindor, Cleveland, 66; MMachado, Baltimore, 65; 3 tied at 64.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 14-4; Porcello, Boston, 12-4; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 12-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-6; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 11-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-5; Price, Boston, 11-6.