|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|72
|33
|.686
|—
|New York
|65
|37
|.637
|5½
|Tampa Bay
|53
|52
|.505
|19
|Toronto
|47
|55
|.461
|23½
|Baltimore
|31
|74
|.295
|41
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|56
|47
|.544
|—
|Minnesota
|48
|54
|.471
|7½
|Detroit
|45
|61
|.425
|12½
|Chicago
|36
|67
|.350
|20
|Kansas City
|32
|71
|.311
|24
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|67
|39
|.632
|—
|Seattle
|61
|42
|.592
|4½
|Oakland
|61
|44
|.581
|5½
|Los Angeles
|53
|52
|.505
|13½
|Texas
|44
|62
|.415
|23
___
|Friday's Games
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Baltimore 15, Tampa Bay 5
Boston 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Cleveland 8, Detroit 3
Toronto 10, Chicago White Sox 5
Texas 11, Houston 2
Colorado 3, Oakland 1
L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 3, 10 innings
|Saturday's Games
Kansas City 10, N.Y. Yankees 5, 1st game
Detroit 2, Cleveland 1
Baltimore 11, Tampa Bay 2
Texas 7, Houston 3
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Kansas City (Smith 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 8-2), 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 10-7) at Boston (Eovaldi 3-4), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Ramirez 1-3), 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Kluber 12-6) at Detroit (Zimmermann 4-2), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 6-6) at Houston (McCullers 10-5), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Borucki 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 3-3), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 5-2) at Colorado (Marquez 8-8), 3:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 11-5) at L.A. Angels (Pena 1-1), 4:07 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.