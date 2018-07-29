CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto drove in the go-ahead run with a sharp single that glanced off second baseman Cesar Hernandez's glove, helping the Cincinnati Reds to a 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night.

Votto drove in two runs and four players each knocked in one for the Reds, who are last in the NL Central but beat the East Division-leading Phillies for the second straight day.

Billy Hamilton started Cincinnati's sixth-inning rally with a sharp one-hopper that eluded third baseman Maikel Franco and caromed into foul territory, giving the speedy Hamilton plenty of time to easily reach second. He later scored from third on Votto's hit, which bounced high off Hernandez's glove into short right field. Eugenio Suarez added a run-scoring fielder's choice.

Wandy Peralta (2-2) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of relief in his first appearance since being recalled on Friday. Sal Romano and Jared Hughes each got double-play balls to finish the seventh and eighth. Hughes pitched the ninth for a five-out save, his career-high seventh save. He had four in his career before this season.

Reds pitchers limited the Phillies to four hits.

Cincinnati starter Matt Harvey, in perhaps his last start for the Reds before Tuesday's non-waiver trade deadline, made himself more marketable. The former Met allowed two runs and two hits in five innings. Acquired May 8 for catcher Devin Mesoraco, Harvey walked two and struck out five. Both runs scored on Rhys Hoskins' third home run of the series and 21st of the season in the fourth.

Vince Velasquez worked through a season-high five walks to last five innings, giving up two runs on six hits with four strikeouts. Velasquez struck out the last two batters he faced to escape a bases-loaded jam in the fifth before Tommy Hunter (2-1) allowed two runs in the sixth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: SS J.P. Crawford took another round of batting practice in Clearwater on Saturday. "It went very well," manager Gabe Kapler said. There is no timetable on Crawford's return from a broken left hand, Kapler said.

Reds: Amir Garrett returned to start the eighth after facing one batter on Friday before leaving with what the team announced was a "mild left Achilles strain."

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Zach Eflin (7-2) tied his career low by lasting just 2 2/3 innings in his last start, a 7-6 loss to the Dodgers on Monday.

Reds: Luis Castillo, who led National League pitchers in home runs allowed for much of the season, has given up one homer in his last five starts.