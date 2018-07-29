Saturday At Iowa Speedway Newton, Iowa Lap length: 0.875 miles (Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 257 laps, 0 rating, 58 points.

2. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 257, 0, 48.

3. (4) Kyle Benjamin, Toyota, 257, 0, 44.

4. (18) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 257, 0, 33.

5. (11) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 257, 0, 40.

6. (1) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 257, 0, 43.

7. (19) Ryan Reed, Ford, 257, 0, 32.

8. (14) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 257, 0, 29.

9. (2) Cole Custer, Ford, 257, 0, 47.

10. (12) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 257, 0, 27.

11. (10) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 257, 0, 29.

12. (9) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 257, 0, 36.

13. (8) Shane Lee, Chevrolet, 256, 0, 25.

14. (17) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 256, 0, 23.

15. (15) Casey Roderick, Chevrolet, 256, 0, 22.

16. (21) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 255, 0, 21.

17. (22) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 255, 0, 20.

18. (6) Austin Cindric, Ford, 254, 0, 32.

19. (23) David Starr, Chevrolet, 253, 0, 18.

20. (13) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 253, 0, 17.

21. (25) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 253, 0, 16.

22. (5) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 252, 0, 15.

23. (27) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 252, 0, 14.

24. (31) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 251, 0, 13.

25. (24) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 12.

26. (16) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, accident, 249, 0, 11.

27. (28) Brandon Hightower, Chevrolet, 249, 0, 10.

28. (30) Ray Black Jr, Chevrolet, 248, 0, 9.

29. (34) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 247, 0, 8.

30. (26) Max Tullman, Ford, accident, 245, 0, 0.

31. (36) Peter Shepherd, Toyota, 242, 0, 6.

32. (35) Mike Harmon, Dodge, 241, 0, 5.

33. (37) Stan Mullis, Dodge, 236, 0, 4.

34. (20) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 206, 0, 3.

35. (32) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, ignition, 140, 0, 2.

36. (40) Dexter Bean, Chevrolet, vibration, 73, 0, 1.

37. (29) Chad Finchum, Chevrolet, brakes, 56, 0, 1.

38. (33) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, brakes, 46, 0, 1.

39. (39) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, electrical, 36, 0, 1.

40. (38) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, engine, 2, 0, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 97.779 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 18 minutes, 0 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.421 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 41 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: E.Sadler 1-26; C.Custer 27-67; E.Sadler 68-82; C.Custer 83-115; C.Bell 116-123; C.Custer 124-153; C.Bell 154-200; B.Jones 201; K.Benjamin 202-206; S.Lee 207-212; C.Bell 213-249; J.Allgaier 250-255; C.Bell 256-257

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Custer, 3 times for 101 laps; C.Bell, 4 times for 90 laps; E.Sadler, 2 times for 39 laps; J.Allgaier, 1 time for 5 laps; S.Lee, 1 time for 5 laps; K.Benjamin, 1 time for 4 laps; B.Jones, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: C.Bell, 4; J.Allgaier, 2; T.Reddick, 1.

Top 10 in Points: 1. C.Bell, 712; 2. E.Sadler, 686; 3. C.Custer, 684; 4. D.Hemric, 679; 5. J.Allgaier, 650; 6. B.Jones, 579; 7. T.Reddick, 568; 8. R.Truex, 532; 9. M.Tifft, 504; 10. A.Cindric, 484.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.