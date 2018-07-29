|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|85
|333
|82
|115
|.345
|Altuve Hou
|104
|407
|64
|134
|.329
|JMartinez Bos
|98
|376
|74
|121
|.322
|Segura Sea
|96
|394
|68
|125
|.317
|MMachado Bal
|96
|365
|48
|115
|.315
|Trout LAA
|105
|357
|77
|111
|.311
|Rosario Min
|101
|411
|69
|127
|.309
|Brantley Cle
|92
|372
|58
|113
|.304
|Simmons LAA
|94
|356
|50
|108
|.303
|Merrifield KC
|99
|388
|48
|117
|.302
|Home Runs
JMartinez, Boston, 31; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 28; KDavis, Oakland, 27; Lindor, Cleveland, 27; Judge, New York, 26; Gallo, Texas, 25; Betts, Boston, 25; Stanton, New York, 24; MMachado, Baltimore, 24.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 85; KDavis, Oakland, 78; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 73; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 71; Bregman, Houston, 68; Haniger, Seattle, 67; Lowrie, Oakland, 66; Lindor, Cleveland, 66; MMachado, Baltimore, 65; 3 tied at 64.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 14-4; Porcello, Boston, 12-4; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 12-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-6; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 11-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-5; Price, Boston, 11-6.