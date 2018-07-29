AMES, Iowa (AP) — Christopher Bell moved back out front in overtime to win the NASCAR Xfinity series race Saturday at Iowa Speedway, becoming the first series regular with three straight victories since Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 1999.

Coming off victories in Kentucky and New Hampshire, Bell led 94 of 257 laps. He broke a tie with Cup driver Kyle Larson for the series season victory lead with four.

Bell fell back to fourth in the first attempt at overtime before a red flag halted the race. He retook control in Joe Gibbs Racing's No. 20 car, going low to beat Justin Allgaier —the winner of the June race at Iowa.

Allgaier finished second, followed by Kyle Benjamin and Ross Chastain.