NEW YORK (AP) — All-Star ace Luis Severino got hit hard in another shaky start and the Kansas City Royals, hours after trading cornerstone Mike Moustakas, beat the New York Yankees 10-5 on Saturday in the opener a day-night doubleheader.

Trying for his major league-leading 15th win, Severino instead was pulled after Lucas Duda's two-run homer made it 6-0 in the fifth inning. Rosell Hererra hit an early two-run double, and Salvador Perez had a two-run single that set up Duda.

Severino (14-4) allowed eight hits, walked one and struck out five in his shortest start of the year.

The Royals extended a string of rough outings for the 24-year old anchor of the Yankees rotation. Severino has given up 19 earned runs in 19 1/3 innings over his last four starts.

The Yankees lost in their first game since slugger Aaron Judge sustained a fractured right wrist when he was hit by a pitch from Kansas City's Jakob Junis on Thursday.

Rookie Brad Keller (4-4) went 5 2/3 innings for the win one day after his 23rd birthday.

Brian Goodwin, acquired from Washington last weekend, kept up his big hitting for the Royals, launching a three-run homer into the second deck in right in the eighth that made it 9-5

Giancarlo Stanton hit a 447-foot, two-out, two-run homer for the Yankees in the fifth.

CARDINALS 6, CUBS 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Marcell Ozuna hit a grand slam in a six-run first inning, Miles Mikolas pitched six strong innings and St. Louis beat Chicago in front of a season-high 47,514 fans at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals improved to 9-6 this season against the NL Central-leading Cubs.

Ozuna hit his second grand slam this season and the fifth of his career. Ozuna had three hits.

Jose Martinez drew a bases-loaded walk from Jose Quintana (9-7), and Ozuna followed with his 11th home run. Yairo Munoz added an RBI double. The last time the Cardinals scored six runs in the opening inning was eight years to the day, on July 28, 2010, against the Mets.

Mikolas (11-3) allowed six hits, including a two-run homer by Javier Baez.