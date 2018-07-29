NEW YORK (AP) — The London Spitfire won the inaugural Overwatch League championship.

The only European club in the 12-team, international esports league dominated the Philadelphia Fusion over the two-day final at Barclays Center, claiming the $1 million top prize by completing a sweep of the best-of-three showdown Saturday.

London lost the first of five scheduled maps Friday night, then swept the rest of the competition. It cemented the trophy by taking King's Row — fittingly, a London-based map — in overtime.

The Overwatch League is the first global, city-based esports league, and it capped its barrier-breaking inaugural season by selling out the Barclays Center and airing the opening match of its Grand Finals on ESPN, the first prime-time appearance for esports on the traditional sports network. The league is planning to add six franchises this offseason and eventually wants to boast 28 teams spanning the globe.

___

Follow Jake Seiner on Twitter: https:twitter.com/jake_seiner