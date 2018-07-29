LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Kevin Harvick will start his bid for his first Pocono Raceway victory from the pole.

Harvick turned a lap of 177.750 mph on Saturday and is on the front row as he goes for his elusive win on the 2 1/2-mile triangle track. Harvick has yet to win a Cup race at Pocono or Kentucky Speedway.

Harvick is a favorite to get that coveted checkered flag in the No. 4 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing. He leads the series with six wins and is coming off a win last week at New Hampshire.

He's made a habit of reeling off victories: Harvick won three straight early in the season and won two straight races in May.

Kyle Busch won the Trucks Series race on Saturday then joined Harvick on the front row. Busch has five wins this season and has formed with Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. the Big Three of NASCAR. The trio have won 15 of 20 Cup races.

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson starts 15th in his 600th career race.

