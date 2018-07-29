MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Simultaneous marches of supporters and opponents of President Daniel Ortega have passed through the streets of the capital without incident.

The larger of the two marches was in support of the Roman Catholic Church and its bishops who are trying to mediate a conflict that has left at least 448 dead since protests began in mid-April.

Marchers on Saturday chanted that the bishops had their support in their efforts. Seventy-year-old Nubia Torres says dialogue is worth a try, but accused Ortega of being unreasonable and doubted that he would go without a fight.

Nearby, marchers carrying the red-and-black flag of the Sandinista Front marched behind trucks blaring songs praising Ortega.

Roger Moncada, a 30-year-old accountant, called the opposition terrorists, but said dialogue was the only solution.