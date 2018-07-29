8 buses torched in northeastern Brazil

SAO PAULO (AP) — Police in Brazil say eight public buses have been firebombed with Molotov cocktails in the northeastern state of Ceara.

The buses were torched Friday night in several neighborhoods of the capital city of Fortaleza.

State police said shots were also fired at public buildings. No injuries or deaths were reported.

The Ceara public security department said three suspects were identified, but it was unclear if they had been taken into custody.

The department did not give a possible motive.

Last March, at least 10 buses were torched in what police said at the time may have been retaliation for an effort to block sell phones in prisons.