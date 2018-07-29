McALLEN, Texas (AP) — The Latest on police reports of an active shooter at a Texas mall (all times local):

1:55 p.m.

Authorities say an attempted robbery at a jewelry store prompted a heavy police response following initial reports of an active shooter at a Texas mall.

McAllen police Chief Victor Rodriguez said in a statement that the city posted on its Twitter page that the reports of shots fired Saturday were actually the result of glass cases that were smashed at the store at the La Plaza Mall.

Rodriguez says all known suspects are in custody and there were no injuries resulting from the attempted robbery.

Dispatchers with McAllen police and the Hidalgo County sheriff's office declined to answer questions when reached by phone.

The mall is one of the primary shopping centers in the Rio Grande Valley.

1:30 p.m.

Authorities say there's an active shooting situation at a mall in McAllen, Texas, and are warning the public to stay away.

The Hidalgo County Precinct 4 constable's office said on its Facebook page that a shooter was at the La Plaza Mall in McAllen, in the southernmost region of the state, just a few miles from the border with Mexico.

Several law enforcement agencies have responded to the mall Saturday, including McAllen police, the Hidalgo County sheriff's office and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

No other information was immediately available.