BC-GLF--Senior British Open Scores

By  Associated Press
2018/07/28 23:55
BC-GLF--Senior British Open Scores,0761 Senior Open Championship Scores

Saturday
The Old Course at St. Andrews
St. Andrews, Scotland
Yardage: 7,216; Par: 72
Second Round
a-amateur
Miguel Angel Jimenez 68-67 —135
Stephen Ames 66-69 —135
Jeff Sluman 68-68 —136
Kirk Triplett 65-71 —136
Bernhard Langer 67-69 —136
Jarmo Sandelin 68-69 —137
Vijay Singh 68-69 —137
Tom Watson 69-68 —137
Mauricio Molina 70-68 —138
Tom Pernice Jnr 70-68 —138
Marco Dawson 71-67 —138
Andre Bossert 71-68 —139
Brandt Jobe 70-69 —139
Sandy Lyle 73-66 —139
Colin Montgomerie 71-68 —139
Paul McGinley 66-73 —139
Tom Lehman 68-71 —139
Kenny Perry 68-71 —139
Billy Mayfair 69-70 —139
David Toms 67-73 —140
Scott McCarron 67-73 —140
Jesper Parnevik 70-70 —140
Phillip Price 68-72 —140
Clark Dennis 68-72 —140
Prayad Marksaeng 70-70 —140
Gary Wolstenholme 72-69 —141
Kevin Sutherland 70-71 —141
Peter Fowler 71-70 —141
Corey Pavin 72-69 —141
Paul Broadhurst 71-70 —141
Thaworn Wiratchant 65-76 —141
Tim Petrovic 73-68 —141
Gary Orr 71-70 —141
Joe Durant 69-72 —141
Jerry Kelly 74-67 —141
Stephen Dodd 72-69 —141
Markus Brier 73-69 —142
Mark Brooks 72-70 —142
Steen Tinning 69-73 —142
David McKenzie 70-72 —142
Jeff Maggert 70-72 —142
Billy Andrade 70-72 —142
Scott Verplank 69-73 —142
Tim Thelen 70-73 —143
Mardan Mamat 70-73 —143
Scott Parel 71-72 —143
Peter Lonard 73-70 —143
Fred Couples 71-72 —143
Jean-Francois Remesy 73-70 —143
Gene Sauers 72-71 —143
Steve Flesch 74-69 —143
Roger Chapman 73-70 —143
John Daly 69-74 —143
Woody Austin 70-73 —143
Scott Simpson 71-72 —143
Paul Archbold 69-75 —144
Loren Roberts 71-73 —144
Gary Koch 71-73 —144
Gary Marks 69-75 —144
Andrew Oldcorn 71-73 —144
Magnus P Atlevi 68-76 —144
Russ Cochran 72-72 —144
Bob Estes 75-70 —145
Mark McNulty 77-68 —145
Brad Faxon 76-69 —145
David Frost 72-73 —145
Des Smyth 75-70 —145
Mark Calcavecchia 74-71 —145
Rafael Gomez 77-68 —145
Mark Ridley 70-75 —145
Duffy Waldorf 74-71 —145
Santiago Luna 73-72 —145
Missed cut
a-Gene Elliott 77-69 —146
Peter Baker 74-72 —146
Paul Wesselingh 72-74 —146
James Kingston 72-74 —146
John Inman 69-77 —146
Paul Goydos 70-76 —146
Miguel Angel Martin 73-73 —146
Mike Goodes 72-74 —146
David Shacklady 74-72 —146
Dan Olsen 71-76 —147
Fran Quinn 71-76 —147
Paul Eales 74-73 —147
Ronan Rafferty 72-75 —147
Costantino Rocca 71-76 —147
Jean Van de Velde 73-74 —147
Greg Turner 76-71 —147
Victor Casado 73-75 —148
Angel Franco 75-73 —148
Cesar Monasterio 75-73 —148
Jonathan Lomas 75-73 —148
Barry Lane 72-76 —148
Brendan McGovern 74-74 —148
Anders Forsbrand 75-73 —148
Mike San Filippo 74-74 —148
Simon P Brown 73-76 —149
Sir Nick Faldo 76-73 —149
Mike Harwood 76-73 —149
Scott Dunlap 73-76 —149
a-Ryan Howison 77-72 —149
Glen Day 75-75 —150
Mark James 77-73 —150
a-Robert Maxfield 71-79 —150
Tsuyoshi Yoneyama 74-76 —150
Bob Ford 76-74 —150
Tommy Tolles 79-71 —150
Wes Short Jr. 76-74 —150
Darrell Kestner 78-73 —151
a-Mats Dornell 76-75 —151
Eamonn Darcy 76-75 —151
Mark Mouland 76-75 —151
Jerry Pate 75-76 —151
Pedro Linhart 75-76 —151
Chien Soon Lu 75-76 —151
David Gilford 76-75 —151
Noboru Sugai 77-74 —151
Robert Gamez 75-76 —151
Pete Oakley 72-79 —151
Brandel Chamblee 77-75 —152
Gordon Brand Jnr 78-74 —152
Jonathan S Cheetham 75-77 —152
a-G.S. Lacy 77-75 —152
a-Chip Lutz 69-83 —152
Sven Struver 80-72 —152
Larry Mize 73-79 —152
Peter O'Malley 76-76 —152
Philip Golding 72-80 —152
Jose Rivero 78-74 —152
David Mills 77-75 —152
Spike McRoy 74-79 —153
a-Michael Mccoy 78-75 —153
a-B.R. Hughes 79-75 —154
Bruce Vaughan 74-80 —154
Hale Irwin 77-77 —154
Chris Williams 76-79 —155
Henrik Simonsen 76-80 —156
Bill Breen 79-78 —157
Vicente Fernandez 78-79 —157
Peter Mitchell 79-78 —157
Andres Rosa 76-82 —158
Todd Hamilton 81-77 —158
Robert Burns 77-82 —159