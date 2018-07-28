BC-GLF--Senior British Open Scores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|Saturday
|The Old Course at St. Andrews
|St. Andrews, Scotland
|Yardage: 7,216; Par: 72
|Second Round
|a-amateur
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|68-67
|—135
|Stephen Ames
|66-69
|—135
|Jeff Sluman
|68-68
|—136
|Kirk Triplett
|65-71
|—136
|Bernhard Langer
|67-69
|—136
|Jarmo Sandelin
|68-69
|—137
|Vijay Singh
|68-69
|—137
|Tom Watson
|69-68
|—137
|Mauricio Molina
|70-68
|—138
|Tom Pernice Jnr
|70-68
|—138
|Marco Dawson
|71-67
|—138
|Andre Bossert
|71-68
|—139
|Brandt Jobe
|70-69
|—139
|Sandy Lyle
|73-66
|—139
|Colin Montgomerie
|71-68
|—139
|Paul McGinley
|66-73
|—139
|Tom Lehman
|68-71
|—139
|Kenny Perry
|68-71
|—139
|Billy Mayfair
|69-70
|—139
|David Toms
|67-73
|—140
|Scott McCarron
|67-73
|—140
|Jesper Parnevik
|70-70
|—140
|Phillip Price
|68-72
|—140
|Clark Dennis
|68-72
|—140
|Prayad Marksaeng
|70-70
|—140
|Gary Wolstenholme
|72-69
|—141
|Kevin Sutherland
|70-71
|—141
|Peter Fowler
|71-70
|—141
|Corey Pavin
|72-69
|—141
|Paul Broadhurst
|71-70
|—141
|Thaworn Wiratchant
|65-76
|—141
|Tim Petrovic
|73-68
|—141
|Gary Orr
|71-70
|—141
|Joe Durant
|69-72
|—141
|Jerry Kelly
|74-67
|—141
|Stephen Dodd
|72-69
|—141
|Markus Brier
|73-69
|—142
|Mark Brooks
|72-70
|—142
|Steen Tinning
|69-73
|—142
|David McKenzie
|70-72
|—142
|Jeff Maggert
|70-72
|—142
|Billy Andrade
|70-72
|—142
|Scott Verplank
|69-73
|—142
|Tim Thelen
|70-73
|—143
|Mardan Mamat
|70-73
|—143
|Scott Parel
|71-72
|—143
|Peter Lonard
|73-70
|—143
|Fred Couples
|71-72
|—143
|Jean-Francois Remesy
|73-70
|—143
|Gene Sauers
|72-71
|—143
|Steve Flesch
|74-69
|—143
|Roger Chapman
|73-70
|—143
|John Daly
|69-74
|—143
|Woody Austin
|70-73
|—143
|Scott Simpson
|71-72
|—143
|Paul Archbold
|69-75
|—144
|Loren Roberts
|71-73
|—144
|Gary Koch
|71-73
|—144
|Gary Marks
|69-75
|—144
|Andrew Oldcorn
|71-73
|—144
|Magnus P Atlevi
|68-76
|—144
|Russ Cochran
|72-72
|—144
|Bob Estes
|75-70
|—145
|Mark McNulty
|77-68
|—145
|Brad Faxon
|76-69
|—145
|David Frost
|72-73
|—145
|Des Smyth
|75-70
|—145
|Mark Calcavecchia
|74-71
|—145
|Rafael Gomez
|77-68
|—145
|Mark Ridley
|70-75
|—145
|Duffy Waldorf
|74-71
|—145
|Santiago Luna
|73-72
|—145
|Missed cut
|a-Gene Elliott
|77-69
|—146
|Peter Baker
|74-72
|—146
|Paul Wesselingh
|72-74
|—146
|James Kingston
|72-74
|—146
|John Inman
|69-77
|—146
|Paul Goydos
|70-76
|—146
|Miguel Angel Martin
|73-73
|—146
|Mike Goodes
|72-74
|—146
|David Shacklady
|74-72
|—146
|Dan Olsen
|71-76
|—147
|Fran Quinn
|71-76
|—147
|Paul Eales
|74-73
|—147
|Ronan Rafferty
|72-75
|—147
|Costantino Rocca
|71-76
|—147
|Jean Van de Velde
|73-74
|—147
|Greg Turner
|76-71
|—147
|Victor Casado
|73-75
|—148
|Angel Franco
|75-73
|—148
|Cesar Monasterio
|75-73
|—148
|Jonathan Lomas
|75-73
|—148
|Barry Lane
|72-76
|—148
|Brendan McGovern
|74-74
|—148
|Anders Forsbrand
|75-73
|—148
|Mike San Filippo
|74-74
|—148
|Simon P Brown
|73-76
|—149
|Sir Nick Faldo
|76-73
|—149
|Mike Harwood
|76-73
|—149
|Scott Dunlap
|73-76
|—149
|a-Ryan Howison
|77-72
|—149
|Glen Day
|75-75
|—150
|Mark James
|77-73
|—150
|a-Robert Maxfield
|71-79
|—150
|Tsuyoshi Yoneyama
|74-76
|—150
|Bob Ford
|76-74
|—150
|Tommy Tolles
|79-71
|—150
|Wes Short Jr.
|76-74
|—150
|Darrell Kestner
|78-73
|—151
|a-Mats Dornell
|76-75
|—151
|Eamonn Darcy
|76-75
|—151
|Mark Mouland
|76-75
|—151
|Jerry Pate
|75-76
|—151
|Pedro Linhart
|75-76
|—151
|Chien Soon Lu
|75-76
|—151
|David Gilford
|76-75
|—151
|Noboru Sugai
|77-74
|—151
|Robert Gamez
|75-76
|—151
|Pete Oakley
|72-79
|—151
|Brandel Chamblee
|77-75
|—152
|Gordon Brand Jnr
|78-74
|—152
|Jonathan S Cheetham
|75-77
|—152
|a-G.S. Lacy
|77-75
|—152
|a-Chip Lutz
|69-83
|—152
|Sven Struver
|80-72
|—152
|Larry Mize
|73-79
|—152
|Peter O'Malley
|76-76
|—152
|Philip Golding
|72-80
|—152
|Jose Rivero
|78-74
|—152
|David Mills
|77-75
|—152
|Spike McRoy
|74-79
|—153
|a-Michael Mccoy
|78-75
|—153
|a-B.R. Hughes
|79-75
|—154
|Bruce Vaughan
|74-80
|—154
|Hale Irwin
|77-77
|—154
|Chris Williams
|76-79
|—155
|Henrik Simonsen
|76-80
|—156
|Bill Breen
|79-78
|—157
|Vicente Fernandez
|78-79
|—157
|Peter Mitchell
|79-78
|—157
|Andres Rosa
|76-82
|—158
|Todd Hamilton
|81-77
|—158
|Robert Burns
|77-82
|—159