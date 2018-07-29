London, July 28 (CNA) Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) visited the House of Lords of the United Kingdom on July 19, as part of his European tour to promote inter-parliamentary friendship between the two countries, according to Taiwan's representative office in the U.K.



In a statement, the office said Su met with Norman Fowler, speaker of the House of Lords, and Lords David Steel, Richard Faulkner, and Norman Foster during the visit.



He also met with Lindsay Hoyle, deputy speaker of the House of Commons, as well as Nigel Evans, chair of the British-Taiwanese All-Party Parliamentary Group.



In a reception organized to welcome Su, the legislative speaker thanked friends of the British parliament for their long-term support for Taiwan, affirming that the island looks forward to strengthening ties with the U.K.



In his speech, he also noted that the two countries share universal values of democracy, freedom and human rights.



While in London, Su also met with members of the Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD), a public body set up to promote democratic institutions overseas, to exchange discussions on democratic developments and the strengthening of bilateral relations.



(By Tai Ya-chen and Ko Lin)

Enditem/h