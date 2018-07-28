WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE

ESPELETTE, France — Geraint Thomas can effectively seal his first Tour de France title if he protects a comfortable lead of 2 minutes, 5 seconds over Tom Dumoulin in the penultimate stage of the three-week race. It's a 31-kilometer (19-mile) individual time trial in the Basque Country. The race concludes Sunday with the mostly ceremonial finish in Paris. By Andrew Dampf. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1700 GMT, photos.

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-THOMAS PROFILE

ESPELETTE, France — Five years ago when riding the Tour de France in support of Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas fell off his bike in the opening stage and broke his pelvis. Against all odds, he soldiered on and three weeks later made it to Paris, where he celebrated the first of Froome?s four Tour victories. Now the Welshman can add a first Grand Tour success this weekend to an already successful career. By Samuel Petrequin. UPCOMING: 800 words by 1800 GMT, photos.

— CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-TASTE OF THE TOUR — A gastronomic, sporting and cultural glance at the next day's route. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 1730 GMT.

CAR--F1-HUNGARIAN GP

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel posted the fastest time in third and final practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix ahead of qualifying later Saturday. Lewis Hamilton again struggled for speed, finishing fourth quickest on Saturday after being fifth in both of Friday's practice runs. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 200 words, photos. Will be updated with qualifying.

CAR--F1-FORCE INDIA-FINANCIAL PROBLEMS

BUDAPEST, Hungary — The Force India team is racing in this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix despite being placed into administration amid ongoing financial problems. The Silverstone-based team went into administration following a court hearing late Friday in London. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 410 words, photos.

SOC--LIVERPOOL-MAN UNITED

ANN ARBOR, Michigan — Liverpool and Manchester United could draw a crowd of more than 100,000 when they play an International Champions Cup match at Michigan Stadium. By Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos. Game starts at 2105 GMT.

OLY--TOKYO 2020-TEST EVENTS

TOKYO — Organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics insist construction delays at two key venues will have no impact on preparations for the games, including test events. SENT: 280 words, photo.

RGU--SUPER RUGBY

The Crusaders maintain their seemingly unstoppable progress toward a ninth Super Rugby title when they overwhelm New Zealand rivals the Hurricanes 30-12 in a one-sided semifinal to secure a home final. They will meet either the Lions of South Africa, which would be a repeat of last year's championship game, or the New South Wales Waratahs. Those two sides meet in the second semifinal in Johannesburg. By Gerald Imray. UPCOMING: 700 words by 1700 GMT, photos. First semfinal copy already moved.

GLF--LADIES SCOTTISH OPEN

GULLANE, Scotland — Tiffany Joh, who is chasing a maiden LPGA Tour victory, goes into the weekend as the Ladies Scottish Open leader. UPCOMING: 350 words by 2100 GMT.

GLF--SENIOR BRITISH OPEN

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Stephen Ames shares the lead with Miguel Angel Jimenez on 9 under at the Senior British Open after the Canadian completed his delayed second round on Saturday. SENT: 130 words. Will be updated at end of third round.

GLF--EUROPEAN OPEN

HAMBURG, Germany — Bryson DeChambeau has a one-shot lead ahead of the third round of the European Open on Saturday. UPCOMING: 200 words by 1930 GMT.

GLF--CANADIAN OPEN

OAKVILLE, Ontario — Keegan Bradley played the last four holes in 6 under, making two of his three eagles Friday, to pull within a shot of the lead in the RBC Canadian Open. SENT: 430 words, photos.

SWM--US NATIONALS

IRVINE, California — Caeleb Dressel tries to qualify for a second individual event at next month's Pan Pacific championships when he swims in the 100-meter breaststroke at the U.S. national championships. By Beth Harris. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos from 0100 GMT finals.

GYM--US CLASSIC

Reigning Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles competes for the first time in two years when she leads the field in the US Classic on Saturday. Biles hasn't lost an all-around competition in five years. By Will Graves. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Event begins at 2330 GMT.

BKL--WNBA ALL-STAR GAME

MINNEAPOLIS — Team Candace Parker takes on Team Elena Della Donne in the WNBA All-Star Game in Minnesota, the first time the Lynx have hosted the showcase event and the first time the league's best players have been divided by captain picks rather than conference. By Patrick Donnelly. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts at 1930 GMT.

BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES

BOSTON — Mookie Betts homered on the second pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Boston Red Sox a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night. SENT: 1,900 words, photos.

OVERWATCH LEAGUE-ARE ESPORTS SPORTS?

NEW YORK — The Overwatch League is holding its Grand Finals this weekend at the Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York for its inaugural season, which brings up the debated subject: Are esports actually sports? Multiple Overwatch League players and names weigh in on the matter. By Terrin Waack. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

