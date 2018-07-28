ISLAMABAD (AP) — The party of cricket star Imran Khan says it has acquired the support of the lawmakers required to form a coalition government after winning this week's polls.

In his statement on Saturday, Fawad Chaudhry, spokesman for Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, did not say exactly how many lawmakers agreed to join their future government, saying the announcement would be made when the National Assembly convenes next week.

Chaudhry added that the party's success in Wednesday's general elections meant the end of decades-long dynastic rule in Pakistan.

Pakistan's elections oversight body released its final results on Saturday, saying Khan won 115 of 269 contested seats in the National Assembly, while his nearest rival, Shahbaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League, won 64 seats. Initially it had said Khan won 116 seats.