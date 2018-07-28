YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Robert Kocharian, Armenia's former president, has been placed in custody for two months while facing charges in connection with deadly clashes between police and demonstrators a decade ago.

Kocharian on Thursday was charged with violating constitutional order and detained Friday. The charges stem from the end of his presidency, when he ordered soldiers and police to break up a March 2008 demonstration protesting the results of the election to choose his successor.

Eight demonstrators and two police officers died in the clash.

Kocharian backers claim the case is politically motivated. In the 2008 election, Kocharian backed Serzh Sargsyan, who served as president for a decade and then became prime minister. Sargsyan in April resigned as prime minister after just six days in office in the face of mass protests.