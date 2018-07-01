Foxconn denies massive layoffs in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Foxconn Technology Group, the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer, on Saturday denied media reports about the layoffs of 7,000 employees at its Taiwan operations.

On Wednesday, Next Magazine had reported that not only would the company, which is known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (鴻海精密工業) in Taiwan, sack 7,000 staff in September, but also close down its last production line at its main factory.

In a statement, Foxconn said that not only was there no question of mass layoffs, but due to its orientation toward new fields of business, it would be recruiting new talent, the Central News Agency reported.

The company said it was continuing to raise quality and efficiency while cutting costs, but it was also expanding worldwide and venturing into new domains, such as Artificial Intelligence, cloud computing, Big Data, robotics and automation, changes which also needed new talent.

The company’s need for highly technologically aware talent was rising by the day, its statement reportedly said.

Over the past few years, Foxconn has been involved in high-profile ventures involving the takeover of Sharp Corporation in Japan and investments in the U.S. state of Wisconsin, while running factories in places from China and India to Central Europe.

The group is led by its founder, Terry Gou (郭台銘), one of Taiwan’s wealthiest businessmen, who recently again expressed no interest in all in running for president of his country.