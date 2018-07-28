Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, July 28, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;29;24;A shower or two;28;24;SW;17;89%;90%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny and hot;44;32;Sunny and hot;45;33;N;12;29%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;33;22;Sunny and breezy;34;22;W;32;46%;1%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine, pleasant;28;19;Sunny and pleasant;30;19;NNE;11;48%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Windy this afternoon;25;15;Partly sunny;26;18;SSE;24;49%;44%;6

Anchorage, United States;A shower or two;20;12;Cloudy;21;13;S;11;72%;44%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;39;22;Sunny and pleasant;36;23;SSW;12;18%;0%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;24;13;Mostly sunny, nice;25;13;SE;9;41%;9%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Becoming cloudy;21;7;Plenty of sunshine;20;8;ESE;5;66%;0%;5

Athens, Greece;Partial sunshine;31;23;A couple of t-storms;32;24;WSW;12;63%;69%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty showers;15;10;Rain and drizzle;16;9;WSW;18;79%;61%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;41;28;Sunny and breezy;42;28;NW;26;21%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;32;24;Spotty showers;26;24;SW;10;84%;89%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;27;21;Low clouds;29;20;W;15;63%;44%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;36;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;WSW;11;72%;66%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, humid;29;23;Humid with sunshine;29;23;WSW;14;69%;2%;9

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;33;24;Partly sunny;33;25;S;7;68%;36%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;A heavy thunderstorm;29;20;Heavy thunderstorms;31;21;NW;11;79%;80%;7

Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;33;18;Clouds and sun;29;19;E;9;49%;4%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;18;9;Decreasing clouds;17;8;ESE;11;72%;67%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and delightful;26;11;Sunny and nice;28;11;E;9;36%;3%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;A t-storm or two;33;22;NNE;20;51%;64%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Cooler;23;15;A little p.m. rain;25;19;SSW;13;44%;66%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;30;21;Heavy thunderstorms;32;21;ENE;7;76%;85%;7

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or t-storm;32;21;Partly sunny and hot;34;21;N;11;46%;30%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and drizzle;14;11;Low clouds;14;6;WSW;18;72%;24%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;30;18;A t-storm around;29;18;NE;8;43%;55%;4

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;32;26;Showers around;33;27;NE;25;54%;89%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Warm with sunshine;36;23;Sunshine and warm;36;24;N;12;37%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;19;9;Mostly sunny;15;7;NW;12;65%;2%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun, a t-storm;27;20;Some sun, a t-storm;27;20;E;5;72%;80%;12

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;38;27;High clouds and warm;37;27;S;13;59%;44%;7

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;25;19;Clouds and sun;26;19;S;10;60%;44%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with a shower;30;26;A morning shower;29;26;SW;16;80%;81%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or t-storm;27;18;Partly sunny;25;17;SSW;10;52%;26%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;29;25;Mostly sunny, nice;29;26;NNW;8;73%;36%;12

Dallas, United States;Warm with some sun;38;27;Partly sunny;39;26;SSE;13;45%;23%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A little p.m. rain;30;21;Humid with some sun;29;21;SSE;15;79%;44%;4

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;31;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;26;ESE;11;79%;73%;6

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;29;15;A severe t-storm;26;13;NNE;10;60%;86%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers and t-storms;33;28;Cloudy, a t-storm;35;28;SSE;17;67%;91%;9

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;35;22;Mostly sunny;31;22;SE;10;60%;6%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;17;9;Variable cloudiness;19;11;SSE;19;80%;74%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;35;18;Mostly sunny, nice;33;18;NNE;9;21%;12%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;Sunny and pleasant;27;20;W;23;60%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;30;26;Showers and t-storms;30;26;ESE;8;84%;84%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;24;8;Sunny and pleasant;24;8;ENE;7;46%;3%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;ESE;7;76%;68%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, breezy;29;20;Partly sunny;26;21;ESE;28;72%;24%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Morning rain;33;26;A t-storm or two;33;26;SW;19;83%;85%;7

Hong Kong, China;Clearing;33;26;Mostly sunny;33;27;S;11;67%;44%;12

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;32;25;A few showers;32;25;ENE;22;58%;82%;11

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;33;22;Cloudy;28;22;WSW;14;65%;37%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Variable clouds;33;25;Mostly sunny;35;24;E;14;68%;47%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;More clouds than sun;30;22;A shower in the a.m.;30;23;NE;11;65%;62%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds breaking;32;22;Partly sunny;32;23;NE;9;58%;5%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, nice;36;31;Partly sunny, warm;38;31;WNW;17;49%;2%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;22;5;Plenty of sun;21;7;WNW;10;45%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine and hot;37;18;Sunshine;34;18;N;8;19%;1%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Partial sunshine;31;27;Mostly sunny;32;26;WSW;22;61%;4%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;28;21;A t-storm in spots;27;20;SE;8;87%;73%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;A little a.m. rain;36;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;S;20;57%;71%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Variable cloudiness;29;18;Partly sunny, humid;30;18;ENE;13;66%;43%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;E;20;59%;64%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny, nice;29;21;Some sun, pleasant;29;20;WSW;11;59%;14%;6

Kolkata, India;Thunderstorm;33;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;SSW;10;79%;70%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A morning t-storm;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;NNW;9;72%;66%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;15;-3;Partly sunny, mild;15;-2;NW;13;32%;3%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;30;24;Cloudy with t-storms;26;24;SSW;17;85%;99%;3

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;17;15;Low clouds;17;15;S;11;75%;4%;2

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine, pleasant;26;16;Sunny and beautiful;24;18;NNW;13;55%;1%;10

London, United Kingdom;Increasingly windy;22;15;Thundershowers;20;16;SSW;31;81%;86%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;31;20;Partly sunny, warm;31;20;SW;9;61%;5%;10

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;28;20;Sunshine and nice;26;18;SSW;11;65%;0%;8

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, warm;34;19;Sunny and very warm;34;19;W;10;35%;0%;10

Male, Maldives;Clearing;31;27;Mostly sunny, nice;31;28;W;14;67%;19%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or two;30;25;A shower;31;25;ENE;6;77%;82%;10

Manila, Philippines;Rain and drizzle;29;26;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;SW;15;75%;71%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Clouding up;18;11;Cooler with showers;13;7;WSW;30;67%;87%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;25;14;A p.m. t-storm;26;15;NNE;8;45%;80%;12

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;A t-storm in spots;30;26;SE;11;81%;78%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;27;18;Partly sunny;30;18;E;12;65%;23%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun, nice;28;24;Mostly sunny;28;24;SSW;18;72%;30%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;A little p.m. rain;14;10;Rain and drizzle;12;8;WSW;24;83%;62%;1

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;25;18;A morning shower;26;19;SW;7;55%;45%;8

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and very warm;31;20;Sun and clouds;26;15;ENE;16;70%;26%;6

Mumbai, India;A shower or two;30;26;Spotty showers;30;26;SW;19;81%;82%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;A shower in the p.m.;25;13;Showers around;23;14;NNW;9;74%;82%;9

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;29;21;Mostly sunny, nice;29;21;NNW;10;50%;9%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine;35;22;Mostly sunny;35;24;NW;14;42%;2%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;18;10;Mostly sunny;22;10;SSW;9;65%;81%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy with showers;32;25;Wind and rain;33;25;E;26;61%;75%;8

Oslo, Norway;Severe thunderstorms;27;18;Showers and t-storms;25;13;S;11;67%;61%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Spotty showers;25;14;A shower in the a.m.;26;15;SW;15;59%;59%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A passing shower;29;26;Spotty showers;28;25;E;17;80%;82%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;31;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;WNW;11;80%;82%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;31;23;Showers around;32;23;E;7;77%;72%;11

Paris, France;Cooler but pleasant;26;17;A shower in the p.m.;29;19;SW;17;35%;58%;4

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;17;9;Partly sunny;18;12;W;15;60%;67%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;SW;16;67%;57%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Some sun, pleasant;29;21;Periods of sun, nice;31;22;SE;23;77%;44%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;35;24;A t-storm in spots;34;24;ESE;9;51%;64%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;31;19;Partly sunny;30;17;NNE;11;51%;29%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;A strong t-storm;35;24;Sunshine, very hot;36;21;ENE;8;61%;11%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny;22;11;A little p.m. rain;20;9;NW;13;56%;86%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;27;17;Sunshine and nice;26;16;N;13;63%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;22;A shower or two;28;21;SE;13;79%;81%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower in the p.m.;15;12;Afternoon showers;21;11;E;17;78%;89%;3

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;30;22;Clouds and sun, warm;31;22;ESE;13;59%;44%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;28;20;Partly sunny;29;20;NNW;8;57%;5%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, breezy;42;29;Mostly sunny;42;29;N;22;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;33;20;Partly sunny, warm;35;22;NW;11;43%;8%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny, humid;28;20;Sunny;27;17;E;15;68%;3%;5

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;20;13;Clouds breaking;20;13;WSW;18;68%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;18;Showers and t-storms;25;18;E;7;82%;86%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, breezy;30;25;A stray shower;31;26;E;24;68%;64%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sunshine;25;19;A p.m. t-storm;24;19;N;7;92%;84%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly cloudy;28;17;A p.m. shower or two;27;17;W;10;38%;64%;13

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;13;2;Partly sunny;13;0;ENE;5;46%;9%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;29;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;N;9;71%;65%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;26;12;Sunny and nice;24;15;NNW;13;56%;1%;10

Seattle, United States;Lots of sun, warm;29;17;Sunny and very warm;31;18;NNE;9;55%;5%;8

Seoul, South Korea;A t-storm in spots;36;27;Sunshine, very hot;36;27;NE;10;53%;10%;10

Shanghai, China;A p.m. t-storm;36;27;Partly sunny and hot;36;28;ESE;15;64%;42%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun;32;26;An afternoon shower;31;27;SE;10;76%;79%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A heavy p.m. t-storm;26;17;Heavy thunderstorms;26;17;WSW;12;82%;79%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sun and some clouds;30;26;A shower in places;31;26;ENE;25;69%;64%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;A heavy thunderstorm;27;21;Severe thunderstorms;28;20;SE;13;78%;85%;3

Sydney, Australia;Sun and some clouds;22;14;Mostly sunny;25;10;W;22;50%;5%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;36;27;Partly sunny and hot;36;27;W;12;57%;36%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or t-storm;28;21;Clouds and sun, warm;31;21;ESE;17;55%;34%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, pleasant;33;21;Sunny and very warm;36;22;SE;11;22%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and very warm;34;20;Sunny and hot;35;22;NNE;16;26%;4%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;39;27;Warm with sunshine;39;27;SSE;11;12%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;Mostly sunny;30;24;N;13;49%;2%;11

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;32;20;A couple of t-storms;33;22;NE;8;54%;63%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and wind;28;26;Spotty showers;31;25;SSE;22;78%;82%;6

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;23;17;Partly sunny, nice;24;18;WSW;12;69%;16%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine;31;25;Sunny and pleasant;32;24;ESE;14;55%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and very warm;36;22;Mostly sunny, warm;36;23;WSW;12;39%;0%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cloudy, p.m. rain;21;10;Mostly sunny;24;13;ESE;10;62%;20%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;28;18;Sunny and very warm;30;19;ENE;7;47%;0%;7

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;32;21;Partly sunny;32;20;N;13;50%;35%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;27;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;26;24;NW;8;92%;88%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Thunderstorms;28;20;Sun and some clouds;30;20;E;14;76%;44%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm in spots;30;21;Drenching t-storms;30;21;NNE;8;76%;85%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;13;10;A little p.m. rain;15;7;SSW;28;73%;82%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;30;25;A couple of t-storms;31;25;SW;11;77%;79%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very hot;37;21;Sunny and very hot;38;21;NE;5;26%;4%;10

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather