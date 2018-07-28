Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, July 28, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;84;75;A shower or two;82;75;SW;11;89%;90%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny and hot;111;89;Sunny and hot;113;91;N;7;29%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;92;72;Sunny and breezy;94;72;W;20;46%;1%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine, pleasant;83;67;Sunny and pleasant;86;66;NNE;7;48%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Windy this afternoon;77;60;Partly sunny;78;65;SSE;15;49%;44%;6

Anchorage, United States;A shower or two;67;54;Cloudy;70;55;S;7;72%;44%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;103;72;Sunny and pleasant;97;74;SSW;7;18%;0%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;76;55;Mostly sunny, nice;78;56;SE;5;41%;9%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Becoming cloudy;69;45;Plenty of sunshine;67;46;ESE;3;66%;0%;5

Athens, Greece;Partial sunshine;88;74;A couple of t-storms;90;76;WSW;7;63%;69%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty showers;59;51;Rain and drizzle;60;48;WSW;11;79%;61%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;107;83;Sunny and breezy;108;83;NW;16;21%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;90;76;Spotty showers;79;75;SW;6;84%;89%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;81;69;Low clouds;85;69;W;9;63%;44%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;96;80;A t-storm in spots;90;80;WSW;7;72%;66%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, humid;85;73;Humid with sunshine;84;73;WSW;8;69%;2%;9

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;91;75;Partly sunny;91;77;S;5;68%;36%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;A heavy thunderstorm;84;69;Heavy thunderstorms;87;71;NW;7;79%;80%;7

Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;91;65;Clouds and sun;84;66;E;6;49%;4%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;64;48;Decreasing clouds;63;47;ESE;7;72%;67%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and delightful;80;51;Sunny and nice;82;51;E;6;36%;3%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;89;72;A t-storm or two;91;72;NNE;12;51%;64%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Cooler;74;59;A little p.m. rain;77;67;SSW;8;44%;66%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;86;69;Heavy thunderstorms;89;70;ENE;4;76%;85%;7

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or t-storm;90;70;Partly sunny and hot;93;70;N;7;46%;30%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and drizzle;56;52;Low clouds;57;43;WSW;11;72%;24%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;85;65;A t-storm around;83;64;NE;5;43%;55%;4

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;89;79;Showers around;92;80;NE;15;54%;89%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Warm with sunshine;97;74;Sunshine and warm;97;75;N;7;37%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;66;48;Mostly sunny;60;44;NW;7;65%;2%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun, a t-storm;81;68;Some sun, a t-storm;80;67;E;3;72%;80%;12

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;100;80;High clouds and warm;98;81;S;8;59%;44%;7

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;78;66;Clouds and sun;78;66;S;6;60%;44%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with a shower;86;78;A morning shower;85;78;SW;10;80%;81%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or t-storm;81;65;Partly sunny;78;62;SSW;6;52%;26%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;84;78;Mostly sunny, nice;84;78;NNW;5;73%;36%;12

Dallas, United States;Warm with some sun;100;80;Partly sunny;102;79;SSE;8;45%;23%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A little p.m. rain;86;70;Humid with some sun;84;70;SSE;9;79%;44%;4

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;88;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;79;ESE;7;79%;73%;6

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;84;59;A severe t-storm;80;56;NNE;6;60%;86%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers and t-storms;91;82;Cloudy, a t-storm;96;82;SSE;11;67%;91%;9

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;95;72;Mostly sunny;88;71;SE;6;60%;6%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;62;48;Variable cloudiness;66;51;SSE;12;80%;74%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;95;65;Mostly sunny, nice;92;65;NNE;6;21%;12%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;85;68;Sunny and pleasant;81;67;W;14;60%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;86;78;Showers and t-storms;86;78;ESE;5;84%;84%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;75;46;Sunny and pleasant;75;47;ENE;4;46%;3%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;73;A t-storm in spots;87;74;ESE;4;76%;68%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, breezy;84;69;Partly sunny;80;70;ESE;18;72%;24%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Morning rain;91;79;A t-storm or two;91;79;SW;12;83%;85%;7

Hong Kong, China;Clearing;91;79;Mostly sunny;92;80;S;7;67%;44%;12

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;89;76;A few showers;89;77;ENE;13;58%;82%;11

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;91;72;Cloudy;83;72;WSW;9;65%;37%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Variable clouds;91;77;Mostly sunny;95;75;E;8;68%;47%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;More clouds than sun;86;72;A shower in the a.m.;86;74;NE;7;65%;62%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds breaking;90;72;Partly sunny;90;74;NE;6;58%;5%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, nice;98;88;Partly sunny, warm;100;87;WNW;10;49%;2%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;71;41;Plenty of sun;69;44;WNW;6;45%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine and hot;98;64;Sunshine;93;64;N;5;19%;1%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Partial sunshine;88;80;Mostly sunny;89;79;WSW;14;61%;4%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;82;69;A t-storm in spots;80;68;SE;5;87%;73%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;A little a.m. rain;97;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;S;13;57%;71%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Variable cloudiness;84;64;Partly sunny, humid;85;64;ENE;8;66%;43%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;80;A t-storm in spots;90;81;E;12;59%;64%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny, nice;85;69;Some sun, pleasant;84;67;WSW;7;59%;14%;6

Kolkata, India;Thunderstorm;91;80;A t-storm in spots;90;80;SSW;6;79%;70%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A morning t-storm;90;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;NNW;6;72%;66%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;59;27;Partly sunny, mild;59;28;NW;8;32%;3%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;86;75;Cloudy with t-storms;79;75;SSW;11;85%;99%;3

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;63;59;Low clouds;63;59;S;7;75%;4%;2

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine, pleasant;79;62;Sunny and beautiful;75;64;NNW;8;55%;1%;10

London, United Kingdom;Increasingly windy;72;59;Thundershowers;68;61;SSW;19;81%;86%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;88;68;Partly sunny, warm;87;68;SW;6;61%;5%;10

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;82;69;Sunshine and nice;79;65;SSW;7;65%;0%;8

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, warm;94;67;Sunny and very warm;93;66;W;6;35%;0%;10

Male, Maldives;Clearing;88;81;Mostly sunny, nice;88;82;W;9;67%;19%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or two;86;76;A shower;87;77;ENE;4;77%;82%;10

Manila, Philippines;Rain and drizzle;85;78;A stray thunderstorm;88;77;SW;9;75%;71%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Clouding up;65;51;Cooler with showers;56;45;WSW;19;67%;87%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;77;57;A p.m. t-storm;79;59;NNE;5;45%;80%;12

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;79;A t-storm in spots;85;79;SE;7;81%;78%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;81;65;Partly sunny;86;64;E;8;65%;23%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun, nice;83;75;Mostly sunny;82;75;SSW;11;72%;30%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;A little p.m. rain;56;50;Rain and drizzle;54;47;WSW;15;83%;62%;1

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;77;64;A morning shower;79;65;SW;4;55%;45%;8

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and very warm;87;68;Sun and clouds;79;59;ENE;10;70%;26%;6

Mumbai, India;A shower or two;86;80;Spotty showers;86;80;SW;12;81%;82%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;A shower in the p.m.;77;55;Showers around;73;57;NNW;6;74%;82%;9

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;84;70;Mostly sunny, nice;84;70;NNW;6;50%;9%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine;94;72;Mostly sunny;96;74;NW;8;42%;2%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;64;50;Mostly sunny;71;50;SSW;6;65%;81%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy with showers;90;77;Wind and rain;92;78;E;16;61%;75%;8

Oslo, Norway;Severe thunderstorms;81;65;Showers and t-storms;78;56;S;7;67%;61%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Spotty showers;77;57;A shower in the a.m.;80;59;SW;10;59%;59%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A passing shower;83;79;Spotty showers;83;78;E;11;80%;82%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;87;77;Showers and t-storms;88;77;WNW;7;80%;82%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;87;73;Showers around;89;74;E;5;77%;72%;11

Paris, France;Cooler but pleasant;80;63;A shower in the p.m.;84;67;SW;10;35%;58%;4

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;63;49;Partly sunny;64;54;W;9;60%;67%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;78;SW;10;67%;57%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Some sun, pleasant;84;70;Periods of sun, nice;87;71;SE;14;77%;44%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;95;75;A t-storm in spots;92;75;ESE;5;51%;64%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;88;67;Partly sunny;85;63;NNE;7;51%;29%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;A strong t-storm;95;76;Sunshine, very hot;96;71;ENE;5;61%;11%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny;72;51;A little p.m. rain;69;49;NW;8;56%;86%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;80;62;Sunshine and nice;79;61;N;8;63%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;83;71;A shower or two;82;70;SE;8;79%;81%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower in the p.m.;59;54;Afternoon showers;69;52;E;10;78%;89%;3

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;86;72;Clouds and sun, warm;88;71;ESE;8;59%;44%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;82;67;Partly sunny;85;69;NNW;5;57%;5%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, breezy;107;83;Mostly sunny;108;85;N;14;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;91;69;Partly sunny, warm;95;71;NW;7;43%;8%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny, humid;83;67;Sunny;81;62;E;9;68%;3%;5

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;68;56;Clouds breaking;69;56;WSW;11;68%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;76;64;Showers and t-storms;77;64;E;4;82%;86%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, breezy;87;77;A stray shower;87;78;E;15;68%;64%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sunshine;77;66;A p.m. t-storm;75;66;N;4;92%;84%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly cloudy;82;62;A p.m. shower or two;80;62;W;6;38%;64%;13

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;56;35;Partly sunny;55;32;ENE;3;46%;9%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;85;74;A t-storm in spots;86;74;N;6;71%;65%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;79;53;Sunny and nice;75;58;NNW;8;56%;1%;10

Seattle, United States;Lots of sun, warm;84;63;Sunny and very warm;88;64;NNE;5;55%;5%;8

Seoul, South Korea;A t-storm in spots;96;80;Sunshine, very hot;97;80;NE;6;53%;10%;10

Shanghai, China;A p.m. t-storm;97;81;Partly sunny and hot;97;82;ESE;9;64%;42%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun;90;80;An afternoon shower;88;80;SE;6;76%;79%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A heavy p.m. t-storm;79;62;Heavy thunderstorms;79;63;WSW;7;82%;79%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sun and some clouds;86;78;A shower in places;88;78;ENE;16;69%;64%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;A heavy thunderstorm;81;69;Severe thunderstorms;82;68;SE;8;78%;85%;3

Sydney, Australia;Sun and some clouds;72;57;Mostly sunny;77;49;W;14;50%;5%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;97;80;Partly sunny and hot;97;81;W;7;57%;36%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or t-storm;82;71;Clouds and sun, warm;89;69;ESE;11;55%;34%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, pleasant;91;70;Sunny and very warm;97;71;SE;7;22%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and very warm;93;68;Sunny and hot;95;71;NNE;10;26%;4%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;102;80;Warm with sunshine;102;81;SSE;7;12%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, nice;88;77;Mostly sunny;86;75;N;8;49%;2%;11

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;89;67;A couple of t-storms;91;72;NE;5;54%;63%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and wind;83;78;Spotty showers;88;78;SSE;14;78%;82%;6

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;74;62;Partly sunny, nice;75;64;WSW;7;69%;16%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine;89;77;Sunny and pleasant;90;76;ESE;9;55%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and very warm;97;72;Mostly sunny, warm;97;73;WSW;8;39%;0%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cloudy, p.m. rain;69;50;Mostly sunny;76;55;ESE;6;62%;20%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;83;65;Sunny and very warm;87;66;ENE;4;47%;0%;7

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;89;70;Partly sunny;89;68;N;8;50%;35%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;80;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;80;75;NW;5;92%;88%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Thunderstorms;82;69;Sun and some clouds;86;67;E;9;76%;44%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm in spots;86;69;Drenching t-storms;86;70;NNE;5;76%;85%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;56;51;A little p.m. rain;59;45;SSW;18;73%;82%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;86;78;A couple of t-storms;88;78;SW;7;77%;79%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very hot;99;70;Sunny and very hot;101;71;NE;3;26%;4%;10

