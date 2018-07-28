MADRID (AP) — Spain's maritime rescue service says it has saved nearly a thousand migrants attempting the perilous crossing of the Mediterranean Sea to European shores over the last two days.

The service says it pulled 206 people from 10 different boats Saturday morning, after rescuing 774 migrants traveling in 52 boats Friday.

As a crackdown in Libya has made it more difficult to reach Italy, many migrants are attempting the trip from Algeria and Morocco and into Spain, where over 20,000 people already arrived by sea in 2018.

Packed in small craft unfit for open waters, many make the dangerous journey aided by human trafficking mafias.

Over 1,500 people have died so far this year trying to cross the Mediterranean, with around 300 deaths occurring in or near the route to Spain.