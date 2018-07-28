LONDON (AP) — A British parliamentary committee says the government should increase oversight of social media like Facebook and election campaigns to protect democracy in the digital age.

The recommendation will be made Sunday in a scathing report on fake news, data misuse and interference by Russia.

The interim report by the House of Commons' media committee said democracy is facing a crisis because the combination of data analysis and social media allows campaigns to target voters with messages of hate without their consent.

Tech giants like Facebook, which operate in a largely unregulated environment, are complicit because they haven't done enough to protect personal information and remove harmful content, the committee said.

"The light of transparency must be allowed to shine on their operations," committee Chairman Damian Collins said in a statement.