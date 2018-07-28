TOKYO (AP) — Heavy rain is falling on parts of Japan and airlines have canceled flights as an approaching typhoon threatens to dump more rain on a region devastated by floods and landslides earlier this month.

Typhoon Jongdari was heading west along Japan's Pacific coast on Saturday evening and was expected to make landfall in central Japan overnight. It had maximum sustained winds of 126 kilometers per hour (78 miles per hour) with gusts up to 180 kph (112 mph).

Many flights were delayed or canceled at Narita and Haneda, the two main airports serving Tokyo. Most of the cancellations were domestic, though some international travelers were stranded.

The storm is forecast to hit the western Japan area still recovering from unusually heavy rains that killed more than 200 people in early July.