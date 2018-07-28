MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia's president has begun a visit to Eritrea in another possible diplomatic thaw in the restless Horn of Africa region.

A spokesman says President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has departed, adding that "Somalia is ready to write a new chapter of its relations with Eriteria."

The two nations have not had diplomatic relations for nearly 15 years.

Eritrea's information minister has said the three-day visit comes at the invitation of longtime leader Isaias Afwerki.

Eritrea remains under U.N. sanctions after alleged support for the Somalia-based al-Shabab extremist group, which continues to carry out high-profile attacks in the capital, Mogadishu. Eritrea denies supporting armed groups such as al-Shabab.

The visit by Somalia's leader follows a stunning diplomatic thaw in recent weeks between Eritrea and Ethiopia after more than two decades.