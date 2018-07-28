  1. Home
Taiwan voices concern over name change by Canadian border agency

By  Central News Agency
2018/07/28 17:30
A Canadian government agency suddenly mentions "Chinese Taipei" instead of Taiwan.

Taiwan's representative to Canada expressed concern Friday over a reference to Taiwan as "Chinese Taipei" in a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) press release.

The office has already reached out to the CBSA and Global Affairs Canada for clarification, Chen Wen-yi said.

In a press release issued Thursday, the CBSA announced that it had launched an investigation into whether certain corrosion-resistant steel sheeting is being dumped on the Canadian market by "China, Chinese Taipei, India and South Korea."

Changing Taiwan's designation to "Chinese Taipei" would be a step in the wrong direction," David Mulroney, former executive director of the Canadian Trade Office in Taipei, was quoted as saying in a Global News report.

Mulroney, who was also Canada's ambassador to China from 2009-2012, said the description was likely a mistake and the CBSA "should change quickly for the sake of accuracy and consistency in policy."

"Canada's longstanding position on this issue has not changed," a Global Affairs spokesman said in the report.

The representative office will reiterate Taiwan's position to the CBSA on Monday and seek clarification on the issue, Chen said. (By Hu Yu-li and Ko Lin)
