TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The first case of Japanese encephalitis in Yunlin County (雲林縣) was reported to the public on July 28, and served as a moment for the health department to urge the public to be aware that Taiwan is entering peak season for the virus.

A 52 year old man contracted the disease at the end of June. The man had a high temperature, confusion and a feeling of weakness. The man was not vaccinated and is currently in hospital, reports say.

The Japanese encephalitis virus is spread via mosquitoes, with pigs and birds serving as a holder of the virus, and vaccines are a safe and effective counter. The vaccine for the virus was first included in Taiwan's routine vaccine regime in 1968.

Those most at risk to the virus are people over the age of 40.

Typical symptoms of Japanese encephalitis include headaches, vomiting, confusion, fever, and seizures. The peak season for Japanese encephalitis is May-October in Taiwan.

The health department investigated the illness by visiting the man's home, workplace and other frequented places. The investigation found that three pigs were kept close to his home, and this environment posed a high risk.

In a bid to reduce the mosquito colony near the man's house, eight mosquito lamps were erected, reported Economic Daily.

The health department recommends for people who frequent high risk areas like pigsties or paddy fields to make an effort to keep their vaccination up to date, said the head of Yunlin County's Public Health Bureau, Wu Chao-chun, reported the Economic Daily.

As of July 21, there have been 31 recorded cases of the virus in Taiwan, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The majority of cases have been recorded in southern or central Taiwan.

According to the Liberty Times, 94.95 percent of the public are currently vaccinated against the virus. The vaccination can be administered at local health centers.