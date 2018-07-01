TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwanese junior high school choir which was forced to abandon a performance at a United Nations building in the Austrian capital Vienna due to bullying by China moved an audience at a retirement home to tears, reports said Saturday.

The Juann Choir (濁岸合唱團) from the Min Ho Junior High School in Nantou County was in Vienna to participate in the World Peace Choral Festival but its plans to sing at the UN center were scrapped due to pressure from China, the Central News Agency reported Friday.

However, their other performances went ahead in other parts of the Austrian capital. Wearing traditional indigenous clothes and jewelry, and carrying traditional musical instruments, they performed at a retirement home Friday evening.

One of the elderly ladies in the audience was so moved by the songs that she broke out in crying, and five of the choir members walked over to help her wipe away her tears, CNA reported.

The senior citizens also wanted to have their pictures taken with the children in their colorful outfits. After the show, the choir members and the residents enjoyed desserts and ice cream together, the report said.