|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|72
|33
|.686
|—
|New York
|65
|36
|.644
|5
|Tampa Bay
|53
|51
|.510
|18½
|Toronto
|47
|55
|.461
|23½
|Baltimore
|30
|74
|.288
|41½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|56
|46
|.549
|—
|Minnesota
|48
|54
|.471
|8
|Detroit
|44
|61
|.419
|13½
|Chicago
|36
|67
|.350
|20½
|Kansas City
|31
|71
|.304
|25
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|67
|38
|.638
|—
|Seattle
|61
|42
|.592
|5
|Oakland
|61
|44
|.581
|6
|Los Angeles
|53
|52
|.505
|14
|Texas
|43
|62
|.410
|24
___
|Thursday's Games
L.A. Angels 12, Chicago White Sox 8
N.Y. Yankees 7, Kansas City 2
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3
Minnesota 2, Boston 1
Oakland 7, Texas 6
|Friday's Games
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Baltimore 15, Tampa Bay 5
Boston 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Cleveland 8, Detroit 3
Toronto 10, Chicago White Sox 5
Texas 11, Houston 2
Colorado 3, Oakland 1
L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 3, 10 innings
|Saturday's Games
Kansas City (Keller 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 14-3), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Cleveland (Clevinger 7-6) at Detroit (Hardy 3-3), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Fillmyer 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-4), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-2) at Baltimore (Gausman 4-8), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 4-6) at Boston (Porcello 12-4), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 0-1) at Houston (Verlander 10-5), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Axford 4-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 7-8), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 2-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hernandez 8-8) at L.A. Angels (Barria 5-7), 9:07 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Kansas City (Smith 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 8-2), 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 10-7) at Boston (Eovaldi 3-4), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Ramirez 1-3), 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Kluber 12-6) at Detroit (Zimmermann 4-2), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 6-6) at Houston (McCullers 10-5), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Borucki 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 3-3), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 5-2) at Colorado (Marquez 8-8), 3:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 11-5) at L.A. Angels (Pena 1-1), 4:07 p.m.