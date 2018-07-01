  1. Home
Taiwan helicopter saves three Myanmar crew members off ship

Three were injured by chemical

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/28 15:56
Three crew members from Myanmar were rescued off a chemical tanker early Saturday.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Three citizens of Myanmar were evacuated from a ship by helicopter off Kaohsiung Saturday morning after being injured by a leaking chemical.

A ship named the “Stellar Orchid” was transporting chemicals southwest off the coast of Kaohsiung when three of its crew members were reported suffering burns to their eyes and body, the Central News Agency reported.

The Air Force base in Chiayi sent an Alouette helicopter to the scene 125 nautical miles from the coast and evacuated the three nationals of Myanmar at approximately half past midnight Saturday morning to Kaohsiung’s Xiaogang Airport, from where they were moved to hospital for treatment.

The three remained conscious through the whole ordeal and were not in any critical danger, CNA reported.

No details were immediately available about how the victims had been injured and about the nature of the chemical which caused their injuries.
chemicals
sea rescue
Myanmar
Kaohsiung

