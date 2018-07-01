TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In a response to recent anti-Chinese protests in Vietnam, a Taiwanese furniture maker received permission to fly the Taiwanese flag outside his factory, reports said Saturday.

Since 2014, there have been several waves of anti-China demonstrations in Vietnam, sometimes against the dispute over islands in the South China Sea, sometimes against a law on industrial zones which is thought to unfairly favor businesses from China.

As Taiwanese citizens and companies are often mistaken for Chinese, they have also sometimes become a target of the protesters.

In order to make the distinction clear, Taiwanese company Kaiser 1 Furniture Industry (凱勝家具) obtained the permission from the Vietnamese government to fly the Taiwanese national flag in front of its factory, the Central News Agency reported Saturday.

Such a move had been unthinkable before the recent unrest, a company manager told CNA. The company is the largest furniture maker in Vietnam, accounting for 5 percent of the country’s furniture exports.

Kaiser counts 7,000 employees, with its factory located 60 kilometers of Ho Chi Minh City, in the province of Binh Duong.

At the entrance to the industrial complex, two Vietnamese flags fly, flanked by two flags of the United States, the furniture’s main destination, and two Taiwan flags.

Following the anti-Chinese protests, Kaiser received tax breaks from the Vietnamese government as compensation and explained to officials how members of the public failed to tell the difference between Chinese and Taiwanese. As a result, the Vietnamese authorities no longer listened to complaints from China and allowed Taiwanese companies to fly Taiwanese flags on their premises, CNA reported.