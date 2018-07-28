  1. Home
Pressure mounting, former Trump 'fixer' turns aggressive

By JONATHAN LEMIRE, MICHAEL R. SISAK and ERIC TUCKER , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/28 12:58
Michael Cohen, formerly a lawyer for President Trump, leaves his hotel Thursday, July 27, 2018, in New York. Cohen, claims Trump knew in advance abou

President Donald Trump waves after stepping off Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Washington. Trump is retu

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017, file photo, Michael Cohen arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington. A secret recording between Donald Trump and Cohen disc

WASHINGTON (AP) — The hiring of a Washington insider to be a public attack dog. Tantalizing leaks to the media. Puzzling allegations of actions that could fell a president. Talk of more to come.

What is Michael Cohen up to?

President Donald Trump's ex-lawyer has largely stayed out of the spotlight in the months since federal agents raided his office and hotel room and seized scores of records about his work for Trump. But this week, he has taken a sharply more aggressive and public turn, seeming to wage open warfare with the White House while weighing whether to cooperate with investigators.

The moves suggest Cohen is looking for a way out of looming trouble. But legal experts say his behavior doesn't quite line up with a clear strategy.