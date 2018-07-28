TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The July 27 Blood Moon eclipse, the longest lunar eclipse of this century was seen from Taiwan overnight on July 27-28, as thousands of spectators looked towards the heavens across Taiwan.

Central News Agency journalist Pei Chen-she (裴禛攝) captured this stunning image, while covering the event.

The total eclipse was expected to last for 103 minutes by the U.K. Royal Astronomical Society and could be seen from Taiwan from 3.30 a.m. to 5.13 a.m. local time. The eclipse was accompanied by a blood moon and the probability of a simultaneous blood moon and total lunar eclipse is very low, reports say.



Blood moon in Taiwan's night sky. (CNA image)