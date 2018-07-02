  1. Home
Fugitive Philippine councilor nabbed in Taiwan officially returns home  

Ricardo Parojinog was detained in southern Taiwan for more than 2 months prior to his deportation 

By Alicia Nguyen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/28 12:25
Ricardo Parojinog was captured in southern Taiwan on May 23 (image courtesy of Criminal Investigation Bureau)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Fugitive Filipino Councilor Ricardo "Ardot" Parojinog was deported back to the country last night from Taiwan, after being jailed for two months and receiving a fine of NT$ 1,000 a day for violating immigration laws by Taiwanese authority. 

According to the Philstar, Parojinog was confirmed to arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at 9:55 p.m. on July 27 by Philippine National Police (PNP).

Prior to the official deportation, the Philippine media reported an undisclosed source on Jul. 26 saying that a PNP team was on its way to the Pingtung Detention Center to fetch him, despite no detailed confirmation from the Philippine authority. 

The fugitive Ozamiz City Councilor was allegedly involved in the illegal drug network, illegal possession of firearms and explosives said the Philippine authority. 

He fled to Taiwan via a false documents after escaping from the country's bloody police raid for narcopoliticians which resulted in the death of his older brother, Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr. 

On May 23, Taiwanese police finally arrested the suspected councilor when he was out for dinner in Donggang Township, Pingtung County. He was sentenced to 3 months in prison and a fine of NT$ 1,000 a day for entering Taiwan via illegal documents and violating immigration laws. 
Parojinog
The Philippines
illegal drug trade
drug war

