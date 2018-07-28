  1. Home
Friday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/28 11:52
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 100 001 102— 5 9 2
Baltimore 100 210 83x—15 15 1

Archer, Pruitt (7), Kittredge (7), Gomez (8), Sucre (8) and M.Perez; Cashner, Givens (7), M.Castro (8), Marinez (9) and Joseph, Wynns. W_Cashner 3-9. L_Archer 3-5. HRs_Baltimore, Jones (11), Schoop (16).

___

Cleveland 000 021 041—8 9 1
Detroit 002 001 000—3 10 0

Carrasco, Perez (7), Allen (7), Cimber (8), Otero (9) and Gomes; Fiers, Coleman (7), Jimenez (8), Stumpf (8), Alcantara (9) and McCann. W_Allen 3-4. L_Jimenez 4-2. HRs_Cleveland, Guyer (5), Alonso (17), Lindor 2 (27). Detroit, Martinez (6).

___

Minnesota 000 000 102 0—3 6 0
Boston 000 020 001 1—4 8 1
(10 innings)

Lynn, Rogers (7), Hildenberger (8), Rodney (9), Belisle (10) and Garver; Sale, Brasier (7), Barnes (8), Kimbrel (8), Thornburg (10) and Leon. W_Thornburg 1-0. L_Belisle 1-1. HRs_Boston, Betts (25), Bradley Jr. (8), Devers (15).

___

Toronto 230 140 000—10 9 0
Chicago 001 000 103— 5 11 1

Stroman, Biagini (7), Drake (9) and Martin; Lopez, Vieira (5), Avilan (6), Danish (7), Santiago (8), Davidson (9) and Narvaez. W_Stroman 4-7. L_Lopez 4-9. HRs_Toronto, Gurriel Jr. 2 (7), Granderson (10), Grichuk (14), Morales (12).

___

Texas 010 022 015—11 15 0
Houston 000 000 101— 2 6 1

Gallardo, Gearrin (6), Butler (8), Mann (9) and Chirinos; Keuchel, Peacock (6), Harris (7), C.Perez (8), Devenski (9), Sipp (9) and Stassi. W_Gallardo 5-1. L_Keuchel 8-9. HRs_Texas, Kiner-Falefa (3), Chirinos (14), Profar (10). Houston, Gattis (20).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Oakland 000 000 100—1 9 0
Colorado 010 020 00x—3 10 1

Manaea, Wendelken (6), Pagan (8) and Lucroy; Freeland, Shaw (7), Oberg (7), Ottavino (9) and Iannetta, Wolters. W_Freeland 9-6. L_Manaea 9-7. Sv_Ottavino (4). HRs_Colorado, Arenado (26).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Washington 112 000 050—9 16 3
Miami 000 000 100—1 3 1

Scherzer, Solis (9) and Wieters, Kieboom; Lopez, E.Hernandez (6), Guerra (8), Barraclough (9) and Realmuto. W_Scherzer 14-5. L_Lopez 2-2. HRs_Washington, Soto (13).

___

Philadelphia 002 010 001—4 7 0
Cincinnati 011 300 01x—6 7 1

Pivetta, Thompson (7) and Alfaro; DeSclafani, Garrett (5), D.Hernandez (5), Hughes (8), R.Iglesias (8) and Barnhart. W_D.Hernandez 4-0. L_Pivetta 6-9. Sv_R.Iglesias (20). HRs_Philadelphia, Herrera (19). Cincinnati, Suarez (24), Williams (1).

___

New York 300 001 000—4 9 0
Pittsburgh 020 020 001—5 10 2

Vargas, Lugo (5), Bashlor (6), Rhame (8), Blevins (8), Swarzak (8), T.Peterson (9) and Plawecki; Nova, E.Santana (6), Crick (8), Vazquez (9) and Diaz. W_Vazquez 4-2. L_T.Peterson 2-2. HRs_New York, Conforto (14). Pittsburgh, Freese (7).

___

Los Angeles 001 300 000—4 7 0
Atlanta 010 000 000—1 6 0

Kershaw, Jansen (8) and Grandal; Foltynewicz, Venters (6), Carle (7), Biddle (8), Minter (9) and Suzuki. W_Kershaw 4-5. L_Foltynewicz 7-7. Sv_Jansen (30). HRs_Los Angeles, Grandal (17), Verdugo (1).

___

Chicago 001 001 000—2 8 1
St. Louis 002 300 00x—5 12 0

Montgomery, R.Rosario (6), Mills (7) and Caratini; Weaver, Mayers (7), Jor.Hicks (8), Norris (9) and Molina. W_Weaver 6-9. L_Montgomery 3-4. Sv_Norris (20). HRs_Chicago, Baez (20), Rizzo (14).