Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|100
|001
|102—
|5
|9
|2
|Baltimore
|100
|210
|83x—15
|15
|1
Archer, Pruitt (7), Kittredge (7), Gomez (8), Sucre (8) and M.Perez; Cashner, Givens (7), M.Castro (8), Marinez (9) and Joseph, Wynns. W_Cashner 3-9. L_Archer 3-5. HRs_Baltimore, Jones (11), Schoop (16).
___
|Cleveland
|000
|021
|041—8
|9
|1
|Detroit
|002
|001
|000—3
|10
|0
Carrasco, Perez (7), Allen (7), Cimber (8), Otero (9) and Gomes; Fiers, Coleman (7), Jimenez (8), Stumpf (8), Alcantara (9) and McCann. W_Allen 3-4. L_Jimenez 4-2. HRs_Cleveland, Guyer (5), Alonso (17), Lindor 2 (27). Detroit, Martinez (6).
___
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|102
|0—3
|6
|0
|Boston
|000
|020
|001
|1—4
|8
|1
Lynn, Rogers (7), Hildenberger (8), Rodney (9), Belisle (10) and Garver; Sale, Brasier (7), Barnes (8), Kimbrel (8), Thornburg (10) and Leon. W_Thornburg 1-0. L_Belisle 1-1. HRs_Boston, Betts (25), Bradley Jr. (8), Devers (15).
___
|Toronto
|230
|140
|000—10
|9
|0
|Chicago
|001
|000
|103—
|5
|11
|1
Stroman, Biagini (7), Drake (9) and Martin; Lopez, Vieira (5), Avilan (6), Danish (7), Santiago (8), Davidson (9) and Narvaez. W_Stroman 4-7. L_Lopez 4-9. HRs_Toronto, Gurriel Jr. 2 (7), Granderson (10), Grichuk (14), Morales (12).
___
|Texas
|010
|022
|015—11
|15
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|101—
|2
|6
|1
Gallardo, Gearrin (6), Butler (8), Mann (9) and Chirinos; Keuchel, Peacock (6), Harris (7), C.Perez (8), Devenski (9), Sipp (9) and Stassi. W_Gallardo 5-1. L_Keuchel 8-9. HRs_Texas, Kiner-Falefa (3), Chirinos (14), Profar (10). Houston, Gattis (20).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|112
|000
|050—9
|16
|3
|Miami
|000
|000
|100—1
|3
|1
Scherzer, Solis (9) and Wieters, Kieboom; Lopez, E.Hernandez (6), Guerra (8), Barraclough (9) and Realmuto. W_Scherzer 14-5. L_Lopez 2-2. HRs_Washington, Soto (13).
___
|Philadelphia
|002
|010
|001—4
|7
|0
|Cincinnati
|011
|300
|01x—6
|7
|1
Pivetta, Thompson (7) and Alfaro; DeSclafani, Garrett (5), D.Hernandez (5), Hughes (8), R.Iglesias (8) and Barnhart. W_D.Hernandez 4-0. L_Pivetta 6-9. Sv_R.Iglesias (20). HRs_Philadelphia, Herrera (19). Cincinnati, Suarez (24), Williams (1).
___
|New York
|300
|001
|000—4
|9
|0
|Pittsburgh
|020
|020
|001—5
|10
|2
Vargas, Lugo (5), Bashlor (6), Rhame (8), Blevins (8), Swarzak (8), T.Peterson (9) and Plawecki; Nova, E.Santana (6), Crick (8), Vazquez (9) and Diaz. W_Vazquez 4-2. L_T.Peterson 2-2. HRs_New York, Conforto (14). Pittsburgh, Freese (7).
___
|Los Angeles
|001
|300
|000—4
|7
|0
|Atlanta
|010
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
Kershaw, Jansen (8) and Grandal; Foltynewicz, Venters (6), Carle (7), Biddle (8), Minter (9) and Suzuki. W_Kershaw 4-5. L_Foltynewicz 7-7. Sv_Jansen (30). HRs_Los Angeles, Grandal (17), Verdugo (1).
___
|Chicago
|001
|001
|000—2
|8
|1
|St. Louis
|002
|300
|00x—5
|12
|0
Montgomery, R.Rosario (6), Mills (7) and Caratini; Weaver, Mayers (7), Jor.Hicks (8), Norris (9) and Molina. W_Weaver 6-9. L_Montgomery 3-4. Sv_Norris (20). HRs_Chicago, Baez (20), Rizzo (14).