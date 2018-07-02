TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Stifling hot weather continues to stretch across Taiwan, with the mercury in the greater Taipei area and eastern counties of Yilan and Hualien likely to reach 36 degree Celsius, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

Saturday (Jul. 28) will see sunny and clear sky in most regions and daytime highs hovering around 33 to 35 degree Celsius. As in the afternoon, mountainous areas of south-central regions are likely to see rainfall that can last until late night.

CWB forecast that sunny weather conditions are likely to last throughout next week as temperatures will range from 29 to 31 degree Celsius. Additionally, an influx of heat from China can possibly send the mercury in Taipei City to a high of 37 degree Celsius, the reports said.