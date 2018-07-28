OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee fired back at free agent receiver Dez Bryant after his former teammate called him a "snake" on Twitter while suggesting Lee played a role in the club's decision to release its career leader in touchdown catches.

Lee said Friday he "did butt heads" with Bryant because he wanted the 2014 All-Pro to be "more accountable to this team and his teammates." But Lee said it was "absurd" to think he could force a player's release.

The exchange was prompted by a radio station's tweet from an interview with executive vice president of personnel Stephen Jones. He suggested that quarterback Dak Prescott felt pressure to get the ball to Bryant.

In an expletive-laden response, Bryant criticized the team's play-calling. A second tweet suggested "my brother snake Lee I mean Sean Lee" and center Travis Frederick had a hand in the decision to release Bryant.

