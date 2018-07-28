TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan-based budget airline, Tigerair Taiwan has applied for a foreign air carrier permit with the Philippines' Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB), and a hearing will take place on August 8, reported the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

Tigerair Taiwan's application is for both passenger and cargo services.

Tigerair Taiwan, which has been soley owned by Taiwan's China Airlines Group since 2017, currently connects Taiwan to Japan, Macau, South Korea, and Thailand.

The airline is in a period of expansion and announced four new flight routes to Japan in January and May 2018.

Tigerair Taiwan's hearing with the CAB on August 8, is part of a multi-step process until the airline will be able to touch-down in the Philippines. According to the CAB's website, the process includes at least one assessment and two review stages.

The length of time to process to obtain a foreign air carrier permit is unclear.