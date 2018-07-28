UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says inclusive elections in Cambodia where civil society and political parties exercise their democratic rights are essential to safeguard the country's progress in consolidating peace.

As Cambodians prepare to take part in elections scheduled for July 29, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said "the secretary-general calls on all political actors to reduce tensions and political polarization."

Guterres "calls upon the government to uphold international human rights standards and in particular to ensure guarantees for civil society actors and political parties to exercise their democratic rights," he said in a statement Friday.

The secretary-general also "reiterates the continued commitment of the United Nations to support a peaceful and democratic Cambodia that fully respects the human rights of all its citizens," Dujarric said.