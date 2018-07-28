PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired switch-hitting infielder Eduardo Escobar from the Minnesota Twins on Friday for minor league right-hander Jhoan Duran and outfielders Gabriel Maciel and Ernie De La Trinidad.

The 29-year-old Escobar hit .274 with 15 home runs, 63 RBIs and a major league-best 37 doubles in 97 games this season, his seventh with the Twins. From Venezuela, Escobar has played third base, shortstop and second base this season. In eight seasons in the majors with the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota, he has a .256 average with 63 homers and 287 RBIs.

The 20-year-old Duran made 15 starts this season for Kane County in the Class-A Midwest League, going 5-4 with a 4.73 ERA. The 6-foot-5, 175-pounder is from the Dominican Republic.

Maciel, 19, is from Brazil. In 68 games for Kane County this year, he hit .287 with 10 doubles, one home run, 16 RBIs and 14 stolen bases.

The 22-year-old Trinidad hit .311 with eight homers and 56 RBIs in 91 games this season for Kane County. He played at UNLV.

Arizona also recalled Ildemaro Vargas from Triple-A Reno and placed infielder Jake Lamb on the 10-day disabled list because of a left shoulder contusion. The Diamondbacks designated infielder Jack Reinheimer for assignment.