BC-GLF--European Open Scores

By  Associated Press
2018/07/28 05:25
European Open Leading Scores

Friday
Green Eagle GC
Hamburg, Germany
Yardage: 7,583; Par: 72
Second Round
a-amateur
Bryson DeChambeau, United States 66-68—134
Richard McEvoy, England 70-65—135
Matthias Schwab, Austria 68-67—135
Patrick Reed, United States 70-66—136
Romain Wattel, France 67-69—136
David Drysdale, Scotland 69-67—136
Alexander Levy, France 69-68—137
Bradley Dredge, Wales 68-69—137
Philipp Mejow, Germany 69-69—138
Paul Casey, England 69-69—138
Renato Paratore, Italy 72-66—138
Jeunghun Wang, South Korea 73-65—138
Oliver Fisher, England 68-71—139
Charl Schwartzel, South Africa 70-69—139
Scott Hend, Australia 68-71—139
Hideto Tanihara, Japan 69-70—139
Christofer Blomstrand, Sweden 72-67—139