BC-GLF--European Open Scores

|Friday
|Green Eagle GC
|Hamburg, Germany
|Yardage: 7,583; Par: 72
|Second Round
|a-amateur
|Bryson DeChambeau, United States
|66-68—134
|Richard McEvoy, England
|70-65—135
|Matthias Schwab, Austria
|68-67—135
|Patrick Reed, United States
|70-66—136
|Romain Wattel, France
|67-69—136
|David Drysdale, Scotland
|69-67—136
|Alexander Levy, France
|69-68—137
|Bradley Dredge, Wales
|68-69—137
|Philipp Mejow, Germany
|69-69—138
|Paul Casey, England
|69-69—138
|Renato Paratore, Italy
|72-66—138
|Jeunghun Wang, South Korea
|73-65—138
|Oliver Fisher, England
|68-71—139
|Charl Schwartzel, South Africa
|70-69—139
|Scott Hend, Australia
|68-71—139
|Hideto Tanihara, Japan
|69-70—139
|Christofer Blomstrand, Sweden
|72-67—139