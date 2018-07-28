  1. Home
  2. World

Swiss Open Results

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/28 05:26
Friday
Roy Emerson Arena
Gstaad, Switzerland
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Quarterfinals

Matteo Berretini, Italy, def. Feliciano Lopez (8), Spain, 6-4, 6-3.

Jurgen Zopp, Estonia, def. Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Viktor Galovic, Croatia, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Roberto Bautista Agut (2), Spain, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 7-5, 6-1.

Doubles
Semifinals

Matteo Berrettini and Daniele Bracciali, Italy, def. Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop (1), Netherlands, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (5), 10-7.