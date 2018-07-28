Swiss Open Results

|Friday
|Roy Emerson Arena
|Gstaad, Switzerland
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
|Quarterfinals
Matteo Berretini, Italy, def. Feliciano Lopez (8), Spain, 6-4, 6-3.
Jurgen Zopp, Estonia, def. Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Viktor Galovic, Croatia, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (5).
Roberto Bautista Agut (2), Spain, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 7-5, 6-1.
|Doubles
|Semifinals
Matteo Berrettini and Daniele Bracciali, Italy, def. Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop (1), Netherlands, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (5), 10-7.