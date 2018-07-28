MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Eight public hospital doctors in Nicaragua say they have been fired after violating alleged orders not to treat wounded protesters opposing President Daniel Ortega's government.

The Associated Press has seen several of the dismissal letters signed by the director of the Oscar Danilo Rosales Arguello hospital in Leon. They do not give a reason.

Javier Pastora Membreno was head of surgery and endoscopy for the hospital before he was among those let go.

He alleges that "our crime is having tended to the wounded from the protests or having supported the marches in some way."

Pastora spoke Friday at a demonstration outside the hospital to protest the firings.

Ortega has denied that there was ever an order given not to treat anti-government protesters. The hospital director declined to be interviewed.