BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Brown says he made some bad choices in his life.

But the New Edition founding member is now denying that his marriage to Whitney Houston ever turned violent.

Brown spoke with reporters Friday about BET's new miniseries "The Bobby Brown Story." He said allegations he was violent toward his late ex-wife were "completely wrong."

But in a 2016 interview with ABC's Robin Roberts, Brown said he once hit Houston. He also told Roberts he is not "a violent man" and that descriptions of him as a "woman beater" are lies.

Brown appeared Friday at a Television Critics Association annual meeting at the Beverly Hills, California, hotel where Houston accidentally drowned in a bathtub in 2012.

Brown said his ex-wife spirit probably remains at the hotel.