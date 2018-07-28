NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. military remains released by North Korea will be sent to a military lab in Hawaii, where they'll enter a system that routinely identifies service members from decades-old conflicts.

While some identifications are done quickly, others aren't resolved for many years.

Scientists may compare the remains to dental records or old X-rays, for example. They might ask a military lab in Delaware analyze DNA in the remains. Those results may be linked to genetic material that's been donated by relatives of missing service members.

The various lines of evidence are combined to judge whether the remains can be identified and the family notified of the result.