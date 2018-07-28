REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2018--Whether you’re heading on a summer road trip or opting for a relaxing staycation, the new game for the Nintendo Switch system is sure to enhance family fun time. GO VACATION, available now, transports players to Kawawii island, a virtual resort featuring more than 50 games and activities to enjoy, including skydiving, horseback riding, beach volleyball and even snowball fights.

Up to four people can play GO VACATION together, and there are a variety of customization options to unlock, such as special avatar outfits, different types of vehicles to explore the island, and even different dog breeds. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Up to four people can play together*, and there are a variety of customization options to unlock, such as special avatar outfits, different types of vehicles to explore the island, and even different dog breeds. Players can also collect stamps by trying different activities to gain access to a Villa they can customize with fun decorations.

With regular challenges and presents to unlock, GO VACATION will keep players coming back for hours of Kawawii island adventures! Best of all, Nintendo Switch is as fun to play at home as it is on the road, so you never have to miss a moment of vacation activities.

GO VACATION is now available for Nintendo Switch at a suggested retail price of $49.99. For more information about GO VACATION, visit https://govacation.nintendo.com.

*Additional Joy-Con controllers required and sold separately.

