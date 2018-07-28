SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's jailed former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has pledged to block or undo privatizations if he returns to the office he held from 2003 to 2010.

Da Silva will likely be barred from running for the presidency again by Brazil's electoral court, but his statements are taken as the program of his left-leaning Workers' Party for October's elections.

In an article published Friday in newspaper Correio Braziliense, da Silva said he would reverse the ongoing process to privatize state-run energy company Eletrobras.

Unpopular President Michel Temer has pushed forward with plans to sell Eletrobras.

Temer also allowed a joint venture that gives Boeing control of Brazilian plane-maker Embraer. Da Silva vowed to halt the move.

Da Silva leads the polls despite his corruption and money laundering conviction.