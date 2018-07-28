New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|SUGAR-WORLD 11
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Aug
|10.88
|Down .15
|Sep
|11.02
|11.12
|10.85
|10.88
|Down .15
|Oct
|11.78
|Down .12
|Dec
|11.78
|Down .12
|Feb
|11.92
|11.97
|11.73
|11.78
|Down .12
|Apr
|12.12
|12.17
|11.95
|12.02
|Down .09
|Jun
|12.25
|12.34
|12.13
|12.19
|Down .08
|Sep
|12.47
|12.58
|12.37
|12.43
|Down .09
|Dec
|13.02
|Down .09
|Feb
|13.07
|13.13
|12.95
|13.02
|Down .09
|Apr
|13.14
|13.20
|13.11
|13.11
|Down .08
|Jun
|13.27
|13.27
|13.19
|13.19
|Down .08
|Sep
|13.48
|13.48
|13.40
|13.40
|Down .09
|Dec
|13.81
|Down .09
|Feb
|13.87
|13.87
|13.81
|13.81
|Down .09
|Apr
|13.87
|Down .09