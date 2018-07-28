  1. Home
BC-US--Petroleum, US

By  Associated Press
2018/07/28 03:18

New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Aug 69.58 69.77 68.26 68.69 Down .92
Sep 68.43 68.63 67.38 67.73 Down .70
Oct 67.97 68.19 67.02 67.36 Down .64
Nov 67.55 67.85 66.74 67.04 Down .63
Dec 67.33 67.55 66.56 66.78 Down .63
Jan 67.07 67.11 66.25 66.37 Down .65
Feb 66.49 66.77 65.84 66.02 Down .65
Mar 66.32 66.39 65.61 65.72 Down .64
Apr 66.10 66.10 65.33 65.45 Down .63
May 65.81 65.87 64.98 65.19 Down .60
Jun 65.30 65.48 64.77 64.88 Down .61
Jul 65.12 65.14 64.59 64.59 Down .60
Aug 64.30 Down .61
Sep 64.05 Down .61
Oct 63.79 Down .62
Nov 64.05 64.20 63.36 63.55 Down .61
Dec 63.24 Down .62
Jan 62.96 Down .62
Feb 62.68 Down .61
Mar 62.42 Down .61
Apr 62.19 Down .61
May 62.42 62.58 61.87 61.95 Down .62
Jun 61.66 Down .63
Jul 61.00 61.40 61.00 61.40 Down .63
Aug 61.16 Down .61
Sep 60.96 Down .60
Oct 60.78 Down .60
Nov 61.09 61.18 60.45 60.60 Down .58
Dec 60.34 Down .58
Jan 60.10 Down .56
Feb 59.86 Down .54
Mar 59.66 Down .49
Apr 59.47 Down .49
May 59.30 59.30 59.29 59.29 Down .55
Jun 59.08 Down .58
Jul 58.92 Down .51
Aug 58.73 Down .52
Sep 58.55 Down .50
Oct 58.40 Down .50
Nov 58.53 58.68 58.20 58.24 Down .52
Dec 58.04 Down .52
Jan 57.86 Down .52
Feb 57.72 Down .52
Mar 57.58 Down .52
Apr 57.47 Down .52
May 57.33 Down .51
Jun 57.17 Down .51
Jul 57.01 Down .51
Aug 56.89 Down .51
Sep 56.78 Down .51
Oct 56.68 Down .51
Nov 56.90 56.90 56.61 56.61 Down .50
Dec 56.48 Down .50
Jan 56.35 Down .50
Feb 56.25 Down .50
Mar 56.15 Down .50
Apr 56.07 Down .50
May 55.98 Down .50
Jun 55.86 Down .50
Jul 55.76 Down .50
Aug 55.68 Down .50
Sep 55.62 Down .50
Oct 55.58 Down .50
Nov 55.54 Down .48
Dec 55.46 Down .48
Jan 55.39 Down .48
Feb 55.36 Down .48
Mar 55.26 Down .48
Apr 55.22 Down .48
May 55.19 Down .48
Jun 55.15 Down .48
Jul 55.10 Down .48
Aug 55.07 Down .48
Sep 55.00 Down .48
Oct 54.97 Down .48
Nov 55.03 Down .48
Dec 54.95 Down .48
Jan 54.94 Down .48
Feb 54.92 Down .48
Mar 54.87 Down .48
Apr 54.86 Down .48
May 54.81 Down .48
Jun 54.81 Down .48
Jul 54.79 Down .48
Aug 54.79 Down .48
Sep 54.78 Down .48
Oct 54.77 Down .48
Nov 54.85 Down .48
Dec 54.89 Down .48
Jan 54.90 Down .48
Feb 54.89 Down .48
Mar 54.88 Down .48
Apr 54.89 Down .48
May 54.85 Down .48
Jun 54.88 Down .48
Jul 54.92 Down .48
Aug 54.95 Down .48
Sep 54.97 Down .48
Oct 55.01 Down .48
Nov 55.04 Down .48
Dec 55.07 Down .48
Jan 55.10 Down .48