New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Aug
|69.58
|69.77
|68.26
|68.69
|Down .92
|Sep
|68.43
|68.63
|67.38
|67.73
|Down .70
|Oct
|67.97
|68.19
|67.02
|67.36
|Down .64
|Nov
|67.55
|67.85
|66.74
|67.04
|Down .63
|Dec
|67.33
|67.55
|66.56
|66.78
|Down .63
|Jan
|67.07
|67.11
|66.25
|66.37
|Down .65
|Feb
|66.49
|66.77
|65.84
|66.02
|Down .65
|Mar
|66.32
|66.39
|65.61
|65.72
|Down .64
|Apr
|66.10
|66.10
|65.33
|65.45
|Down .63
|May
|65.81
|65.87
|64.98
|65.19
|Down .60
|Jun
|65.30
|65.48
|64.77
|64.88
|Down .61
|Jul
|65.12
|65.14
|64.59
|64.59
|Down .60
|Aug
|64.30
|Down .61
|Sep
|64.05
|Down .61
|Oct
|63.79
|Down .62
|Nov
|64.05
|64.20
|63.36
|63.55
|Down .61
|Dec
|63.24
|Down .62
|Jan
|62.96
|Down .62
|Feb
|62.68
|Down .61
|Mar
|62.42
|Down .61
|Apr
|62.19
|Down .61
|May
|62.42
|62.58
|61.87
|61.95
|Down .62
|Jun
|61.66
|Down .63
|Jul
|61.00
|61.40
|61.00
|61.40
|Down .63
|Aug
|61.16
|Down .61
|Sep
|60.96
|Down .60
|Oct
|60.78
|Down .60
|Nov
|61.09
|61.18
|60.45
|60.60
|Down .58
|Dec
|60.34
|Down .58
|Jan
|60.10
|Down .56
|Feb
|59.86
|Down .54
|Mar
|59.66
|Down .49
|Apr
|59.47
|Down .49
|May
|59.30
|59.30
|59.29
|59.29
|Down .55
|Jun
|59.08
|Down .58
|Jul
|58.92
|Down .51
|Aug
|58.73
|Down .52
|Sep
|58.55
|Down .50
|Oct
|58.40
|Down .50
|Nov
|58.53
|58.68
|58.20
|58.24
|Down .52
|Dec
|58.04
|Down .52
|Jan
|57.86
|Down .52
|Feb
|57.72
|Down .52
|Mar
|57.58
|Down .52
|Apr
|57.47
|Down .52
|May
|57.33
|Down .51
|Jun
|57.17
|Down .51
|Jul
|57.01
|Down .51
|Aug
|56.89
|Down .51
|Sep
|56.78
|Down .51
|Oct
|56.68
|Down .51
|Nov
|56.90
|56.90
|56.61
|56.61
|Down .50
|Dec
|56.48
|Down .50
|Jan
|56.35
|Down .50
|Feb
|56.25
|Down .50
|Mar
|56.15
|Down .50
|Apr
|56.07
|Down .50
|May
|55.98
|Down .50
|Jun
|55.86
|Down .50
|Jul
|55.76
|Down .50
|Aug
|55.68
|Down .50
|Sep
|55.62
|Down .50
|Oct
|55.58
|Down .50
|Nov
|55.54
|Down .48
|Dec
|55.46
|Down .48
|Jan
|55.39
|Down .48
|Feb
|55.36
|Down .48
|Mar
|55.26
|Down .48
|Apr
|55.22
|Down .48
|May
|55.19
|Down .48
|Jun
|55.15
|Down .48
|Jul
|55.10
|Down .48
|Aug
|55.07
|Down .48
|Sep
|55.00
|Down .48
|Oct
|54.97
|Down .48
|Nov
|55.03
|Down .48
|Dec
|54.95
|Down .48
|Jan
|54.94
|Down .48
|Feb
|54.92
|Down .48
|Mar
|54.87
|Down .48
|Apr
|54.86
|Down .48
|May
|54.81
|Down .48
|Jun
|54.81
|Down .48
|Jul
|54.79
|Down .48
|Aug
|54.79
|Down .48
|Sep
|54.78
|Down .48
|Oct
|54.77
|Down .48
|Nov
|54.85
|Down .48
|Dec
|54.89
|Down .48
|Jan
|54.90
|Down .48
|Feb
|54.89
|Down .48
|Mar
|54.88
|Down .48
|Apr
|54.89
|Down .48
|May
|54.85
|Down .48
|Jun
|54.88
|Down .48
|Jul
|54.92
|Down .48
|Aug
|54.95
|Down .48
|Sep
|54.97
|Down .48
|Oct
|55.01
|Down .48
|Nov
|55.04
|Down .48
|Dec
|55.07
|Down .48
|Jan
|55.10
|Down .48