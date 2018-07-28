New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Aug
|279.55
|282.15
|277.50
|278.95 Down 1.80
|Sep
|280.75
|283.50
|278.10
|280.20 Down 1.60
|Oct
|281.65
|283.45
|279.10
|281.10 Down 1.55
|Nov
|282.35
|284.10
|281.15
|281.85 Down 1.50
|Dec
|282.95
|285.55
|280.35
|282.35 Down 1.55
|Jan
|283.95
|285.30
|283.25
|283.30 Down 1.55
|Feb
|284.75
|284.75
|284.20
|284.20 Down 1.50
|Mar
|285.30
|287.90
|282.75
|284.75 Down 1.55
|Apr
|286.15
|286.15
|285.55
|285.55 Down 1.50
|May
|286.60
|288.90
|284.10
|286.05 Down 1.50
|Jun
|287.50
|287.50
|286.45
|286.85 Down 1.45
|Jul
|287.95
|290.15
|287.35
|287.35 Down 1.40
|Aug
|288.10 Down 1.40
|Sep
|289.50
|290.55
|288.55
|288.55 Down 1.35
|Oct
|289.30 Down 1.30
|Nov
|289.55 Down 1.30
|Dec
|290.50
|290.50
|289.75
|289.75 Down 1.25
|Jan
|290.25 Down 1.30
|Feb
|290.50 Down 1.30
|Mar
|290.65 Down 1.35
|Apr
|291.20 Down 1.35
|May
|291.45 Down 1.35
|Jun
|291.85 Down 1.35
|Jul
|292.10 Down 1.30
|Sep
|292.20 Down 1.30
|Dec
|292.30 Down 1.30
|Mar
|292.35 Down 1.30
|May
|292.40 Down 1.30
|Jul
|292.45 Down 1.30
|Sep
|292.50 Down 1.30
|Dec
|292.55 Down 1.30
|Mar
|292.60 Down 1.30
|May
|292.65 Down 1.30
|Jul
|292.70 Down 1.30
|Sep
|292.75 Down 1.30
|Dec
|292.80 Down 1.30
|Mar
|292.85 Down 1.30
|May
|292.90 Down 1.30