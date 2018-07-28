  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2018/07/28 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Aug 279.55 282.15 277.50 278.95 Down 1.80
Sep 280.75 283.50 278.10 280.20 Down 1.60
Oct 281.65 283.45 279.10 281.10 Down 1.55
Nov 282.35 284.10 281.15 281.85 Down 1.50
Dec 282.95 285.55 280.35 282.35 Down 1.55
Jan 283.95 285.30 283.25 283.30 Down 1.55
Feb 284.75 284.75 284.20 284.20 Down 1.50
Mar 285.30 287.90 282.75 284.75 Down 1.55
Apr 286.15 286.15 285.55 285.55 Down 1.50
May 286.60 288.90 284.10 286.05 Down 1.50
Jun 287.50 287.50 286.45 286.85 Down 1.45
Jul 287.95 290.15 287.35 287.35 Down 1.40
Aug 288.10 Down 1.40
Sep 289.50 290.55 288.55 288.55 Down 1.35
Oct 289.30 Down 1.30
Nov 289.55 Down 1.30
Dec 290.50 290.50 289.75 289.75 Down 1.25
Jan 290.25 Down 1.30
Feb 290.50 Down 1.30
Mar 290.65 Down 1.35
Apr 291.20 Down 1.35
May 291.45 Down 1.35
Jun 291.85 Down 1.35
Jul 292.10 Down 1.30
Sep 292.20 Down 1.30
Dec 292.30 Down 1.30
Mar 292.35 Down 1.30
May 292.40 Down 1.30
Jul 292.45 Down 1.30
Sep 292.50 Down 1.30
Dec 292.55 Down 1.30
Mar 292.60 Down 1.30
May 292.65 Down 1.30
Jul 292.70 Down 1.30
Sep 292.75 Down 1.30
Dec 292.80 Down 1.30
Mar 292.85 Down 1.30
May 292.90 Down 1.30